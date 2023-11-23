Could differing views on sex and intimacy lead to an explosive, marriage-ending fight for 'Married at First Sight' couple Lauren and Orion?

One Married at First Sight Season 17 couple could be headed for an early divorce. Lauren and Orion have been married for less than a week, and they’ve already hit some rocky spots as a couple. After an intense conversation about the use of racial and ethnic slurs in the show’s Nov. 15 episode, the pair seemed ready to move forward. But a teaser for an upcoming installment of the Lifetime show suggests more trouble lies ahead for the Denver pair.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 17 Episode 6.]

Lauren and Orion talk about intimacy in the latest episode of ‘Married at First Sight’

In “Cancun Can’t Touch This,’ Lauren and Orion appear to have come through their first major disagreement stronger than ever. Each has a better understanding of how the other approaches issues of identity and culture, and they’re able to talk through their differences in a respectful, understanding way.

With the air cleared, the pair is back in blissful honeymoon mode. During a romantic dinner for two at the end of the episode, the talk turns to intimacy. They share their thoughts about foreplay, and Lauren asks her husband if he’d be open to bringing toys into the bedroom. Not only is he comfortable with the idea, but he has his own collection of items.

“It’s, like, less than five,” Orion says. “I don’t have a Red Room.”

“We can have that at our house,” Lauren replies with a laugh.

Orion gets uncomfortable when Lauren shares her sexual history

So far, Lauren and Orion’s vibe has been 100% sex-positive. But things take a turn when they start discussing their history with other partners. Orion admits he hasn’t been intimate with someone else for over a year.

“It’s definitely more than a physical act for me,” he explains.

Lauren’s dry spell isn’t nearly as long. She was last with someone else two months ago.

Orion is stunned. Moments ago, he said it would be hard to resist Lauren. Now, he does a complete 180.

“Right now I am feeling a bit uncomfortable,” he says. “My mindset going into it was, when they revealed to me that they had found me a match, I was engaged.”

Lauren assures Orion that she hasn’t been with anybody since she learned the Married at First Sight experts had found her a husband. That doesn’t assuage Orion’s concerns.

“Being honest, it kind of took sex off the table for me,” he says.

“All right, what’s next? Sex is done,” says a clearly upset Lauren.

Lauren and Orion have an emergency meeting with Pastor Cal in the next episode of ‘MAFS’

Lauren and Orion from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17 | Poppy & Co. Kelsey Huffer

Lauren and Orion have already navigated one uncomfortable situation as a couple. Will they be able to overcome their latest challenge? A teaser for the show’s Nov. 29 episode suggests stormy waters ahead.

“She’s saying that I’m lying about how things played out,” Orion tells Pastor Cal Roberson during a video call. It’s not clear if his and Lauren’s latest fight is related to the tense discussion about sex or another issue. But the MAFS couples usually don’t talk to the experts until after they return from their honeymoon, so if Orion felt he needed an emergency chat with Pastor Cal, it must be serious.

Meanwhile, Lauren confides in fellow season 17 cast member Clare, who happens to be a therapist.

“I just had this huge blowup with him in which I was yelling and I asked for a divorce,” Lauren says.

Later, we see that Lauren’s also been pulled into the chat with Pastor Cal.

“Do you want a divorce?” he asks them.

“I have no idea where we go from here,” Lauren replies.

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 17 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

