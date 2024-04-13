Kevin Frazier also said that he felt cast members needed to be more 'flexible' about their partner and that some people 'tapped out WAY [too] early.'

Married at First Sight reunion host Kevin Frazier isn’t taking sides in the messy drama that has engulfed the Denver season. But that’s not to say that he doesn’t have an opinion about what went down both on camera and behind the scenes.

‘Married at First Sight’ reunion host says he’s ‘neutral’ in latest drama

Frazier recently took to social media and asked fans to weigh in on part 1 of the “crazy ass” season 17 reunion. He also responded to fan criticism of the latest season of the Lifetime reality show, which produced no lasting marriages and featured a cast that allegedly plotted to shape the narrative and undermine producers.

The Denver season ultimately devolved into a battle of men vs. women, with four of the season’s five female cast members teaming up to accuse the men of manipulation and deceit. But Brennan, who was married to Emily, pushed back at the reunion, claiming the entire cast agreed to work together to make sure they all got a good edit.

On social media, one person asked Frazier whether he sided with the men or the women.

“I’m always Switzerland (neutral) in these situations,” Frazier wrote on Instagram. “But I was shocked by one groups behavior on and off camera … I will let you read between the lines.”

The Entertainment Tonight host claimed he wasn’t the only one disappointed by how the Denver cast conducted themselves.

“Experts hate this madness and the dissension,” Frazier wrote. “They are truly embarrassed by some of the behavior. They really really really want things to work and HATE these divorces. That’s the real truth. They were pissed by some of the bs the couples pulled.”

‘MAFS’ cast members need to be more ‘flexible,’ Kevin Frazier says

Frazier also had a theory about why no one in the latest batch of Married at First Sight couples was able to make things work.

“I do believe that people get set in their ways and are not flexible when it comes to a new partner,” he wrote.

“That’s why I loved Chloe’s attitude about things,” he added, speaking of Michael’s wife, who joined MAFS partway through season 17 after her husband’s initial match stood him up at the altar.

“She didn’t want any of the madness, she wanted a husband,” Frazier noted. “I was SHOCKED that her relationship did not work cause she was in it. But I think we saw men and women this season who tapped out WAY [too] early.”

Frazier’s comments about a lack of flexibility echo what Married at First Sight expert Pastor Cal Roberson has said about recent seasons of the show, which have produced relatively few lasting marriages.

“I think that people are looking at relationships as disposable,” he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet earlier this year. “I think it has created sort of this mindset of disposing of each other very quickly at the first sign of difficulty.”

Part 2 of the Married at First Sight Season 17 reunion airs Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

