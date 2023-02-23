‘Married at First Sight’ Season 12: Virginia Recently Revealed the Best Thing About Being on the Show

Virginia Coombs didn’t meet the love of her life on Married at First Sight, but the experience wasn’t a total wash. The season 12 cast member wed Erik Lake during the show’s second Atlanta-set season. Their relationship ultimately didn’t work out. However, Virginia’s time on the show did lead to a happily ever after for two other people.

Virginia from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 12 celebrates her friends’ engagement

When it came time for Virginia to say ‘I do’ to a complete stranger on Married at First Sight, one of her closest friends was by her side. Taylor is Virginia’s best friend and was a bridesmaid at her wedding, the MAFS alum shared in a Feb. 9 Instagram post. And now she’s getting married – to Virginia’s good friend Cole.

“Just call me an expert,” Virginia captioned a series of photos of her, Taylor, and Cole. “The best thing to come from me doing MAFS is definitely these two now being engaged. If you watched my season, you saw both of them.”

Taylor didn’t live in Atlanta but “during filming she was coming to visit a lot and ended up meeting one of my best guy friends, Cole,” Virginia added. “Yes, the one [whose] couch I’ve slept on 2 years later and they are engaged and living in mine and Taylor’s hometown in TN! Crazy how things happen. So happy to get to celebrate them and can’t wait for all the festivities to come!”

‘MAFS’ cast members Virginia Coombs and Clara Berghaus also formed a lasting friendship

A relationship between two of her friends wasn’t the only good thing that came out of Virginia’s time on Married at First Sight. She also formed a lasting friendship with fellow season 12 cast member Clara Berghaus, who was married to Ryan Oubre. The two developed a tight bond during their time on the show which continued after filming ended.

Virginia and Clara frequently comment on each other’s social media updates and share photos of themselves spending time with each other. In June 2022, Clara took to Instagram to call her friendship with Virginia the “best possible outcome” of being on the show.

“Y’all could’ve saved us all a lot of time by just pairing us together in the first place,” she wrote.

More recently, Clara was there to help Virginia celebrate her 29th birthday.

“I am just so thankful to every single person (not all pictured) that contributed to my growth at 28 and even more thankful to have them by my side heading into 29,” Virginia captioned an Instagram post from December 2022.

“Love youuuuuuu so glad we got to celebrate (mainly over hungover chips and salsa the next day),” Clara replied.

Meanwhile, Virginia was on hand to help Clara celebrate her 30th birthday a few weeks later.

“Rounded out 2022 and the end of my 20’s with the best squad a girl could ask for,” Clara shared in an Instagram post from early January.

“Love you! the best weekend celebrating!” Virginia replied.

Married at First Sight Season 12 is streaming on Netflix beginning Feb 24.

