‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16: Mackinley Wishes He’d Been Matched With Gina Instead of Dom

Did the Married at First Sight experts make a big mistake when matching the Nashville couples? At least one cast member thinks he would have been better off with someone else. Mackinley exited the show early after his marriage to Domynique broke down after less than two weeks together. He returned in the May 3 episode of the Lifetime show, where he revealed he wished Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz had paired him with Clint’s wife Gina instead of the woman he ended up marrying.

Mackinley and Clint bond in the latest episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16

Mackinley on ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

Following the MAFS couple’s retreat, Clint and Mackinley met up at the gym. Talk turned to Clint’s marriage to Gina. While the pair have developed a solid friendship over the past few weeks, a lack of physical intimacy is making it hard to move forward in their relationship. Still, with Decision Day just a week away, Clint remained hopeful about his marriage’s potential.

“It’s stronger than a lot of the other relationships that I’ve had,” he said.

Clint then quizzed Mack about his romantic life following his split from Domynique. The cannabis entrepreneur said he’d gone on a couple of dates, but wasn’t seriously involved with anyone.

Mack’s fellow Married at First Sight cast member was all for his attempts to find the right woman.

“Why would you deprive yourself of the opportunity of meeting the right person?” Clint asked. “You’ve got to get out there. You’ve got to keep moving.”

Is Mackinley going to make a move on Gina?

Clint is encouraging Mackinley to jump back into the dating pool. But would his advice be the same if he knew how Mack really felt about Gina? During the group honeymoon in Jamaica, Mack told Clint he was “crazy” for not finding Gina attractive. And in an interview with the show’s producers, he confessed he had his eye on Clint’s wife.

“I think Gina’s a good-looking girl,” he said in the May 3 episode. He then went on to list all the ways he felt he was compatible with the ambitious salon owner.

“Me and Gina are both entrepreneurs, hard workers, goal-oriented, not these big partiers,” he said. “I’m pretty sure she found me attractive and I clearly think she’s attractive. So, yeah, I wish maybe me and Gina would have been matched over me and Dom.”

“If she wasn’t married, maybe we’d go on a date,” he added. “Who knows?”

A previous Married at First Sight teaser suggests that Mackinley does make a move on Gina. In the clip, he tells someone that he “slid in Gina’s DMs.” But will Gina be receptive to Mackinley’s advances? Fans will have to wait and see what happens.

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 16 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

