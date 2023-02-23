‘Married at First Sight’: Domynique Claims Mackinley Is a Different Person Off-Camera

Is Mackinley who he appears to be? Domynique said “I do” to the 33-year-old cannabis entrepreneur on Married at First Sight Season 16, and she recently told Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam that there’s a big difference between her husband’s on- and off-camera behavior.

Domynique refuses to move in with her husband on the latest episode of ‘Married at First Sight’

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 cast member Domynique | Lifetime via YouTube

Domynique may only be 25 years old, but she says she’s an “old soul” looking for a more established man with whom to settle down. The Married at First Sight experts thought they’d found the perfect guy for her in Mackinley, who recently relocated to Nashville from Michigan.

Unfortunately, Domynique wasn’t exactly swept off her feet by the introverted Mackinley. On their honeymoon, she was disappointed that he wasn’t more adventurous. And once they returned to Nashville, she was put off by his basement living accommodations. For her, Mackinley’s decision to move in with family friends rather than find his own place was a huge red flag, suggesting he wasn’t committed to living in Tennessee long-term. His negative attitude was another turn-off, and by the time they arrived at their shared apartment she was having second thoughts. Ultimately, she decided not to move in.

“I just can’t right now. The negative attitude, the pettiness … all these things,” she said in the Feb. 22 episode of the Lifetime reality show. “I’m not moving in. I’m going to go home and take a bath.”

Mackinkley has a Jekyll and Hyde personality, Mackinley says

Dom is ready to spill the tea RIGHT NOW on #MAFSAfterParty pic.twitter.com/OFNNSMpb70 — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) February 23, 2023

Domynique has legitimate concerns about her husband’s living situation and readiness for marriage. But is she being too negative? During the latest episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Pulliam wondered if she was overly critical of her spouse.

“You’ve known him for, what, a week? Have you given him the opportunity to show you who he is today?” she asked.

“Honestly, probably not to the full extent,” Domynique admitted. But she went on to hint that MAFS viewers weren’t getting a full picture of their relationship. Specifically, she said there were multiple off-camera rants where Mackinley complained that she wasn’t what he wanted in a spouse and said he didn’t understand why the experts had matched them.

“Is there a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde with Mack?” Pulliam asked.

“There is,” Domynique replied. “I would say that on-camera, Mack is very sweet. He’s very respectful. And he is all of those things. At the end of the day, he is all of those things. But there’s another side of him. The complaining, you don’t really see … the negativity.”

The ‘MAFS’ cast member says she doesn’t think her husband wants to be married to her

At the end of the most recent episode of Married at First Sight, Mack and Dom sat down for a tense chat with Pastor Cal Roberson. Both made it clear they weren’t happy with how things were going and that they questioned the experts’ decision to match them. But Roberson insisted that the two could make things work if they were both willing to compromise.

However, at this point, it’s not clear that Mackinley and Domynique will be able to move forward. (MAFS spoilers suggest they call it quits before Decision Day.)

“I feel like he doesn’t want to be in this marriage,” Dom said on Afterparty. But she did add that she still had faith that she and her husband might be able to things work.

“I feel like I was selected into this process for a reason,” she said. “So I’m just, I’m relying heavy on God at this point.”

New episodes of Married at First Sight Nashville air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.