‘Married at First Sight’ Experts Criticize Domynique’s Body Language During Her Visit to Mackinley’s Home

Domynique’s judgmental attitude isn’t doing her marriage to Mackinley any favors. Her reaction to her husband’s temporary living situation in Nashville didn’t impress Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson. They analyzed the scene in the latest episode of their digital series Married at First Sight: Relationship Rewind and felt that her body language was speaking volumes about her true feelings toward her spouse.

Domynique wasn’t impressed with Mackinley’s living situation in the latest episode of ‘Married at First Sight’

Domynique from ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

In the Feb. 15 episode of Married at First Sight, the couples returned from their honeymoon in Jamaica and began the process of moving in together. For Domynique, that involved a visit to her husband Mackinley’s home. What she saw left her pretty disappointed.

Mackinley had already told his wife that he’d recently moved to Nashville and was staying with family friends as he got settled in his new city. Nonetheless, Domynique was surprised when she toured his basement living quarters.

“Typically, I do go for guys that are, like, more established,” she told producers. “Like, own their own home, all of these things. So, for me, it’s just kind of lack of initiative.”

Dr. Pepper Schwartz calls out Domynique for her ‘superior’ and ‘condescending’ attitude

When Dr. Pepper watched Mac and Dom’s interaction (via Lifetime), she immediately zeroed in on her body language. Her hands-on-her-hips pose as she surveyed her husband’s space indicated she was “in judgment mode,” the MAFS expert said. Then, she made a snide comment about how she couldn’t judge Mackinley’s space because it didn’t contain many things that belonged to him.

“She’s, like, acting superior here,” Dr. Pepper. “It’s kind of condescending.”

Pastor Cal agreed that Domynique’s body language conveyed her negative attitude.

“I think this is a great example of non-verbal communication,” he said. “Because what she is not saying and the way she is acting is speaking so much louder.”

As for her comment about going for “more established” men? Pastor Cal was skeptical. “You’re 25,” he scoffed.

Pastor Cal Roberson says Mackinley’s body language is ‘submissive’

As Mackinley and Domynique drove away after loading up the car with his possessions, she continued to question him. She wanted to know why he hadn’t found more permanent housing after several months in the city. Mackinley seemed to crumple under the pressure.

“He’s acting very insecure. His body language is furtive,” Dr. Pepper observed.

“He’s slumped, his shoulders down. It’s almost like submissive,” Pastor Cal added. “And she sitting like she’s in control.”

Both experts criticized the Married at First Sight groom for letting Domynique gain control of the conversation.

“[He is] really digging a hole … I’m almost feeling bad for him,” Pastor Cal said as Mac passively agreed with Domynique’s criticisms.

“I’m definitely feeling bad for him,” Dr. Pepper said.

“He should have defended himself,” Pastor Cal said. He also said it seemed like Domynique “was looking for trouble.”

Both he and Dr. Pepper suspected that Domynique’s attitude came from a place of fear, and that she wanted Mackinley to ease her concerns about the marriage. But she was going about that in the wrong way. Meanwhile, Mac should have stood up for himself and owned his life choices.

“He’s let her overdefine the situation,” Dr. Pepper said. She added that “he’s taking it all personally. He’s convincing her that she is correct … he wants to be reassuring to her but he needs to be reassuring to himself.”

New episodes of Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

