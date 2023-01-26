‘MAFS’ Spoilers: Mackinley’s Living Situation Might Be a Deal-Breaker for Domynique

The Married at First Sight couples are headed to Jamaica for their honeymoons, but there could be trouble in paradise ahead for one pair. Possible MAFS spoilers hint that Mackinley and Domynique might hit a major road bump in their marriage. His living situation could be one reason for the conflict.

[Warning: This article contains possible spoilers for MAFS Season 16.]

One ‘Married at First Sight’ Nashville couple might not make it to Decision Day

Sounds like a bumpy ride! New episode of #MAFSAfterParty is on NOW @peachespulliam pic.twitter.com/zEiX6LiLOP — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 26, 2023

It’s not unusual for some Married at First Sight couples to flame out before Decision Day. It happened in season 14, when Chris and Alyssa called it quits after less than two weeks of marriage. Season 10 couple Mindy and Zach also went their separate ways before the eight-week experiment was up.

A teaser for Married at First Sight Season 16 hints that another couple might join the list of cast members who don’t make it to the finish line. The two-minute clip (via People) shows most of the Nashville pairs sitting down with the experts on Decision Day. But Mackinley, 33, and Domynique, 25, were noticeably absent, leading some viewers to speculate that they broke up before the season ended.

Domynique might be disappointed with Mackinley’s living situation

Domynique and Mackinley from ‘Married at First Sight’ | AUTUMN MOULTRY

Now, there are more signs that Mackinley and Domynique could be headed for a split. The MAFSfan account on Instagram has shared spoilers that the two do break up prior to Decision Day. One possible reason for the split? Domynique is allegedly not happy with her husband’s living situation. She reportedly has a serious hangup about Mackinley not having a place of his own in Nashville.

As Mackinley explained in one of the earlier episodes of Married at First Sight Season 16, he recently relocated to Tennessee for a fresh start. He’s been living with old family friends as he gets settled in his new town.

“I moved down here four months ago from Flint, Michigan, trying to find love in Nashville,” he shared. He later admitted that his living situation might be “kinda awkward” for his new wife.

If the MAFS spoilers are true, it sounds like Domynique might have been expecting to be matched with someone with deeper Nashville roots. Instead, her husband is a recent transplant who doesn’t even have his own apartment.

Does ‘MAFS’ cast member Mackinley plan to live in Nashville permanently?

Right now, Mackinley is calling Nashville home, But is the move permanent? When his loved ones chatted with Domynique the morning after the wedding, they hinted they expected him to return home at some point.

His mom asked: “What would you say if one day he said, ‘I want to move back to Michigan’?”

“I think that would be a little tough, honestly,” a hesitant Domynique replied. “My mom’s like an hour and a half away and you all are so far away. So that would be tough.”

Aside from family connections, Mackinley’s career could also lead him to bid adieu to Nashville. He’s described himself as an entrepreneur in the cannabis industry. But both medical and recreational marijuana are illegal in Tennessee, which seems like it would be an issue for Mackinley.

Will Mackinley and Domynique’s relationship succeed? Find out when new episodes of Married at First Sight Nashville airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

