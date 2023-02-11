Martha Stewart’s Money-Saving Tip for Super Bowl Chicken Wings

Martha Stewart is the queen of parties, recipes, and social gatherings — and she certainly knows how to throw a Super Bowl party. With Super Bowl LVII airing on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, party hosters everywhere want quick, easy recipes that are cost-efficient — and Martha Stewart’s money-saving chicken wing idea is perfect.

Martha Stewart’s Super Bowl recipes include chicken wings

Martha Stewart | Nicholas Hunt/WireImage

The Super Bowl isn’t complete without plenty of party snacks, and Martha Stewart has fans covered. Stewart’s website explains how she loves to have a variety of finger foods available for Super Bowl party guests.

It all starts with nachos for Stewart. Her Ultimate Nachos include refried beans, multiple types of cheese, fresh and pickled jalapenos, and canned black olives. Once the nachos go into the oven, they’re topped with fresh garnishes like sour cream, herbs, and tomatoes. Other appetizers also involve cheese. Stewart loves to make a homemade cheese ball with cheddar cheese and sweet mango chutney.

The main course is all about the wings. Stewart loves to serve hot baked chicken wings with blue cheese dipping sauce. And because they’re baked, the host doesn’t have to worry about scorching, splashing oil.

Finally, Stewart has plenty of ideas when it comes to game-day drinks. She loves to serve a Bourbon-forward fruity beverage, like an Arnold Palmer with orange, lemon, and Bourbon.

She has a money-saving tip for chicken wings

Chicken prices are at an all-time high in 2023, but Martha Stewart has a Super Bowl money-saving idea for fans who want chicken wings for their party. She recommends purchasing whole chicken wings instead of split. Not only are they a lot less expensive, but they also have more flavor at the tips. “Pro tip: There’s a good reason we buy whole wings instead of split,” Stewart wrote. “Those pointy tips burst with flavor and extra crunch.”

For party hosters frying their chicken wings, Stewart recommends having a deep-fry thermometer and a Japanese spider. a Japanese spider is a “wide metal basket” that “scoops out several wings at once and allows excess oil to drain quickly back into the pot.” For those looking to bake their wings, it’s recommended to scatter the wings on a wire rack with a rimmed baking sheet underneath. The wire rack allows the air to circulate below the wings, crisping them, while the baking sheet catches the drippings.

What is Martha Stewart’s favorite dessert? It might be perfect for a Super Bowl party

Martha Stewart’s wings are the perfect addition to a Super Bowl party. But a party isn’t complete without dessert. According to Stewart’s site, one of her favorite desserts is strawberry shortcake. And it’s easy for party hosts to make this dessert for individual guests.

Stewart makes her strawberry shortcakes with homemade biscuits. Instead of making the biscuits from scratch, hosts can purchase individual biscuits and top them with an easy, homemade strawberry filling made with fresh strawberry, lemon juice, and sugar. Top each dessert with a dollop of whipped cream, and guests will love every bite.

