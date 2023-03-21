Mckenna Grace Was So Nervous Performing After Spinal Surgery She Got Sick

Mckenna Grace has been acting since she was a toddler, appearing in high-profile TV shows and movies. Earning a place among Hollywood’s most promising actors, Grace has appeared in series such as The Young and the Restless and Crash & Bernstein. The 16-year-old has also faced her fair share of challenges. Before the release of her debut EP, Grace underwent spinal surgery — and the young celebrity recently discussed her fear of performing for a crowd after the procedure.

Mckenna Grace recently had surgery for scoliosis

Mckenna Grace at the ASC Awards on Mar. 5, 2023, in Beverly Hills | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Grace was only 12 when she was diagnosed with scoliosis, and after years of dealing with the effects, she underwent surgery in October 2022.

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, she discussed her life after the life-changing surgery. The star revealed she performed a show in front of a large crowd in February 2023, only about four months post-surgery.

“I just had a spinal fusion. I can’t really move my hips … I was very, very scared,” Grace shared. “I totally got off stage and threw up — I was actually that nervous!”

As Teen Vogue pointed out, numerous clips of her performance have circulated on social media, and none reveals an entertainer afraid of being in front of a crowd.

What did Mckenna Grace say about her new EP?

Aside from acting, Mckenna Grace has been promoting her new EP, Bittersweet 16, which dropped in early March. The young star isn’t new to music, having released several singles over the years. However, this EP marks a bold new direction — and she’s been feeling the pressure.

“It’s really scary, but also putting yourself out there with acting is scary too,” she told Teen Vogue. “Taking a risky role or doing a scene and making choices or doing something really emotional is always scary because you’re putting that part of yourself out there even if it’s with a character.”

Grace added, “I feel like a lot of what I do is scary because it’s in the public eye and everybody can see you, have an opinion, judge you, and act like they know you. It’s cool to be able to put this music out there and be like, ‘This is me — do what you will with it.'”

What else is the young star famous for?

The #Ghostbusters actress and musician reveals her inspiring journey in this world exclusive post-surgery interview @MckennaGraceful https://t.co/0pc9ELYOOz — NME (@NME) November 17, 2022

In addition to making music, Mckenna Grace has earned acclaim as an actor. She has appeared in movies such as Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Independence Day: Resurgence, Captain Marvel, Annabelle Comes Home, Malignant, and I, Tonya.

She has also ventured into television, portraying Esther Keyes in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4. The role earned her a Primetime Emmy nod for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Being in the spotlight comes naturally to Grace. And although she’s already an experienced entertainer at a young age, her new EP shows she still has plenty of projects left to tackle. Up next is the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife. And as she told Teen Vogue, she’s even willing to write and perform a song for the film, just as she did for the 2021 flick.

“It’d be so cool if they’d be willing to use another one of my songs,” she said. “I will totally try to pitch something to them, I’m sure.”