Fired MCU actor Jonathan Majors was supported by his girlfriend Meagan Good during his April 8 sentencing hearing in New York City.

Meagan Good is standing by her man. The Eve’s Bayou actor was with her boyfriend Jonathan Majors as he left court in New York City on April 8 after he was sentenced to probation on domestic violence charges.

In December 2023, a jury convicted Majors, 34, of assaulting and harassing his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. He was facing up to 12 months in jail, but on Monday, a judge instead ordered him to complete a year-long, in-person domestic violence intervention program. He was also ordered to have no contact with Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors arrives with Meagan Good for sentencing in his domestic abuse case at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 8, 2024 in New York City. | David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Majors and Good looked somber as they arrived at court in Manhattan on Monday. On Dec. 18, the Creed III actor was found guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree following an incident with Jabbari in March 2023.

Jonathan Majors leaving court | John Nacion/Getty Images

Majors did not make a statement to reporters as he left Manhattan Criminal Court after being sentenced for assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said Majors maintains his innocence and plans to appeal.

Jonathan Majors after his sentencing | John Nacion/Getty Images

Chaudhry also said that the former MCU star is “committed to growing as a person” and will complete the court-ordered domestic violence intervention program “with an open heart,” according to the AP.

Meagan Good leaving court | John Nacion/Getty Images

Majors was supported in court by Good, 42. The two began dating in May 2023. She was previously married to producer and author DeVon Franklin. They separated in December 2021 and finalized their divorce in June 2022.

Grace Jabbari leaving court after Majors’ sentencing hearing | John Nacion/Getty Images

Jabbari was also in court for the sentencing on Monday. In a victim impact statement, she said that Majors was “not sorry” for his actions. “He has not accepted responsibility,” she added. “He will do this again and he will hurt other women. He believes he is above the law.”

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good leaving court after his sentencing hearing | David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Majors has praised Good for sticking with him despite his legal troubles. In a January 2024 interview with Good Morning America (via YouTube), he called the Harlem star “an angel.”

“She’s held me down like a Coretta [Scott King],” Majors said, referring to the wife of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. “I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh, but I think I’ve found her.”

That interview was not the first time Majors referenced Coretta Scott King. In an audio recording played during the trial, Majors chastised Jabbari for going out with her friends and urged her to follow the example of Martin Luther King Jr.’s widow.

“I’m a great man. A great man,” he says in the recording from September 2022. “I am doing great things, not just for me, but for my culture and the world … The woman that supports me — that I support, the work that — needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices.”

Months later, Majors and Jabbari had an altercation in the back of a chauffeured car that led to the assault and harassment charges.

The sentencing in Majors’ criminal case is not the end of the actor’s legal saga. Jabbari has also filed a civil suit against him alleging assault, battery, and defamation.

Majors was a rising star following roles in movies such as The Last Black Man in San Francisco and TV shows like Lovecraft Country. He played the villain Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and was supposed to portray the character in future Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Marvel fired him in December following the guilty verdict.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

