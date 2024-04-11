Megan Thee Stallion works her butt off, and it shows. The rapper has a forthcoming third studio album and is preparing for her Hot Girl Summer tour. In the meantime, she’s socializing with the best of them. Megan was recently spotted at Crypto.com Arena in LA, showing off the body she’s worked so hard for (and possibly distracting the entire Lakers team in the process). See the three-time Grammy Award-winner‘s hot look here:

Megan Thee Stallion and a friend cheer for the Lakers on April 7, 2024 | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion and her crew attended the April 7 NBA game in LA between the Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Although the home team lost, Megan appeared to have a great time. The 29-year-old wore black straight-leg cargo pants and a plunging black bodysuit that revealed her decolletage, chest, and stomach. She walked courtside in black pointed-toe shoes.

Megan Thee Stallion on April 07, 2024 | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Megan parted her dark hair to the side, and her long locks fell dramatically all the way to her thighs. She accessorized with oversized silver hoop earrings, silver bracelets, and a hefty pear-shaped diamond ring. The “WAP” rapper’s handbag of choice: a Hermès Birkin bag in kiwi. Megan’s diamond belly button ring accentuated her toned stomach.

Megan Thee Stallion holds her Birkin bag | 1st photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images; 2nd and 3rd photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Megan often posts clips of her workouts — a testament to her dedication to fitness and scandalous outfits. The “Sweetest Pie” rapper recently shared her health mindset with Women’s Health. She explained, “Getting out of bed to work out in the morning is a struggle. I have to get mentally prepared. I’m like, ‘I can stay here for another hour, or I can get up and go work out and be a bad bitch. If I want to be a stallion and not a pony, I got to get up and put in the work.'”

Megan Thee Stallion at the game between the Timberwolves and Lakers | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t gatekeep her workout routine. She varies her workouts between Pilates and personal training sessions with her two trainers at the beach or gym. The “Savage” rapper gets her toned core from weight situps, lat flies, lat pulldowns, and renegade rows. Megan doesn’t neglect cardio, either. She’ll spend 40 minutes on the elliptical or Stairmaster or head to the beach for runs up sand hills.

Anthony Anderson, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cedric the Entertainer at a Lakers game | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

After the San Antonio native puts in the work, Megan has some fun. And this was evident at the Lakers game. Throughout the event, she chatted with her friends and greeted fellow celebrity attendees, including black-ish star Anthony Anderson and comedian Cedric the Entertainer. At one point during the game, Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell fell into the crowd, nearly landing in Megan’s lap. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper raised her hands to protect herself from the muscular athlete.

Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes help up D’Angelo Russell | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Perhaps Megan Thee Stallion was aware she was bringing the heat. During the game, she often set her handbag on her lap, covering her cleavage from view.