'I can easily see her pursuing a career path similar to Oprah’s in the media,' a royal expert said of Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle might have another job title beyond actor, blogger, and British royal to someday add to her résumé: talk show host. An expert says they’d be “surprised” if she doesn’t go the route of Oprah Winfrey by creating a media empire. Not to mention, the Duchess of Sussex herself has hinted at “exciting” projects ahead for her and Prince Harry.

Meghan’s ‘well-suited’ to follow Oprah’s ‘career path’ by hosting a talk show

It’s simply a matter of time until Meghan enters the world of daytime talk shows, according to royal expert Christopher Andersen. “If Meghan doesn’t end up hosting a daytime syndicated talk show, I’ll be surprised,” he told OK! magazine.

“She certainly seems well-suited to that role in particular,” the author explained. “And I can easily see her pursuing a career path similar to Oprah’s in the media: a show, a magazine, producing, directing — the works.”

Meghan “still has a sizeable chunk of the viewing public in her corner,” Andersen went on. “Once all the controversy surrounding the Sussexes’ ongoing feud with the rest of the royal family dies down, assuming it ever does, I could easily see her launching a successful talk show.”

“Meghan has always had her fingers in a lot of pies, and she has a knack for getting what she wants,” Andersen said. If following in Oprah’s footsteps is the goal, “Becoming the next Oprah — a powerful and influential media mogul — does not feel far-fetched at all.”

Not to mention Meghan knows Oprah. The 69-year-old attended her and the Duke of Sussex’s 2018 royal wedding before interviewing the couple in 2021. Meghan and Oprah are also considered friends, as neighbors in Montecito, California.

Acting isn’t entirely out of the question for Meghan: ‘Oprah still acts occasionally’

While Meghan’s dismissed the idea of acting again after leaving Suits on multiple occasions, Andersen’s not convinced it’s entirely out of the question. “Will she ever return to acting?” he asked. “Why not? I think it’s interesting that Princess Grace of Monaco, who achieved stardom as Grace Kelly, was planning a return to acting just before she died in a car crash in 1982.”

“And, of course, Oprah still acts occasionally,” the expert added. “I’m sure the dream of winning an Oscar — either in front of the camera or behind it — has never been that far from Meghan’s mind.”

Meghan starred on Suits as paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane from 2011-2018. After appearing in more than 100 episodes over seven seasons, she left the USA legal drama when her relationship with Harry became more serious.

Meghan ‘can’t wait’ to unveil the ‘many exciting things’ she and Prince Harry have in the works

The Duchess of Sussex teased what’s next for her and Harry at Variety’s Power of Women in Hollywood event on Nov. 16, 2023. Walking the red carpet solo in Los Angeles, California, Meghan spoke to the press about Suits’ streaming success before teasing what’s next.

“Things that make people feel – I was going say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that, things that make people feel something, right?” Meghan told Variety. “And feel a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun.”

Will hosting a talk show be included? Royal watchers have to wait and see.