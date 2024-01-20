Find out what comment the Duchess of Sussex made about the Princess of Wales when she found out Kate was getting priority over her with their favorite designer.

Despite what royal watchers once thought, Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle and Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) never formed a tight sister-in-law bond. In fact, they weren’t ever close. For years there have been different theories about why that is and some think Meghan didn’t like always being outranked and No. 2 behind Kate.

Feuling that theory is a resurfaced stinging remark the former Suits star made when she learned that Kate was getting first dibs on a designer she liked.

Here’s the three-word comment Meghan uttered when she became angry that the princess got priority over her.

The three words Meghan said when she found out Kate was getting the latest designs

For all their differences, the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex did share a love for fashion. Both ladies are fans of Canadian-Turkish designer Erdem Moralıoğlu. Kate wore a number of his pieces to events over the years and Meghan did as well even before she joined the royal family.

Associate editor for The Telegraph Camilla Tominey wrote about how because Meghan was lower in the hierarchy of the royal family, Kate was getting all of Moralıoğlu’s latest designs first.

According to Tominey: “Suffice to say the notion of her soon-to-be sister-in-law receiving preferential treatment did not, it is claimed, go down well with Meghan.” And in response to the news a fuming Meghan reportedly shot off three words saying that Kate “wasn’t even queen!”

After she married the prince, the duchess wasn’t seen in any of Moralıoğlu’s pieces until she was pregnant with her first child in 2019.

These days whenever William’s wife wears Moralıoğlu’s creations during high-profile events, it’s always thought to be a dig at Harry’s bride. Like in March 2023 when Kate donned a navy Ottoman Jacquard Peplum Jacket and matching Ottoman Jacquard Flared Midi skirt from the designer’s Pre-Fall collection to the Commonwealth Day Service.

Meghan revealed that photos of her smiling with Kate were all for show

After she and Harry stepped down from their roles within the family, Meghan spoke about her time as a royal and some of the drama that went on behind the scenes between her and Kate. The Duchess of Sussex confessed that what looked at times like a warm relationship with the Princess of Wales was all an illusion.

During her televised sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, the former talk show host asked Meghan about the countless photos of her and her sister-in-law looking happy and smiling alongside each other. That’s when Meghan admitted that the ladies did not have a close relationship like it appeared.

“My understanding and my experience for the past four years is that it’s nothing like what it looks like,” she said. The duchess then emphasized that in the royal family: “It’s nothing like what it looks like.”