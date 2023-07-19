Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can’t seem to stay out of the headlines these days whether it’s good or bad press. And lately, it’s been the latter.

With so much promise after the Sussexes moved to the U.S. and companies lining up to work with them, now things aren’t going the direction that many royal watchers, or Harry and Meghan for that matter, thought they would. When the couple’s multi-million partnership with Spotify ended, a company executive publicly called the pair “f****** grifters, then the fashion house Dior denied reports that Meghan was going to do campaigns for the luxury label, and their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan did not receive an Emmy nomination which was another blow to their brand. On top of that, there have been rumors that the duke and duchess are having marital problems.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Edes House during visit to Sussex | Daniel Leal-Olivas – WPA Pool/Getty Images

However, the couple has reportedly been looking into ways to reinvent themselves. And now, a former royal staffer who worked for Prince Harry’s late grandmother and his parents, believes that Meghan has hatched a plan so she can “lord over Hollywood” at some point.

Former royal family employee says the Sussexes ‘misunderstood what was expected’

Paul Burrell began working for the royal family when he was 18 years old and became Queen Elizabeth II‘s personal footman. In 1987, he joined the household of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana and continued working as the princess’s butler until her tragic death in 1997.

Burrell gave his take on the latest news surrounding the Sussexes and believes the pair failed to understand what was expected of them when they signed such lucrative deals after leaving England.

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surrounded by memorabilia bearing their names and images | Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Slingo he said: “Obviously, Spotify was a money-making exercise as much as Netflix was and I think that Harry and Meghan both misunderstood what was expected of them. Of course, both Spotify and Netflix wanted royal content … Both Netflix and Spotify signed up for that content, for their story, for their experience with the royal family and sadly, I think it’s been a shortcoming.

“How long will it be before Netflix realizes, well, this couple [hasn’t] really got much to say. And I think it’s very sad, apart from royal news, which is their only USP and they’ve fallen short of everything that was expected of them.”

Meghan shouldn’t be underestimated because she could still try and ‘lord over Hollywood’

Burrell though thinks the Duchess of Sussex shouldn’t be underestimated and may still have another plan up her sleeve to try and rule over Hollywood.

Meghan Markle speaking on stage during the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Because she’s had political aspirations for a while Burrell opined: “Don’t underestimate Meghan, she’s ambitious. And what if she became Governor of California and lords over Hollywood, her backyard is Hollywood. Arnold Schwarzenegger did it, Ronald Reagan did it. Why couldn’t Meghan and Harry do it? They could become a power couple. It’s not so far-fetched because they have to keep going on, they have to keep reinventing themselves because if they don’t, that brand is going to disappear; the Sussex brand will disappear.”

The former royal butler continued: “The king has been very kind to Harry and Meghan because he loves Harry. He’s his son and he hasn’t taken their titles away. I mean, there are many people that would say their titles should be stripped from them because they’re no longer working royals. I don’t think the king has an appetite for that because that’s negative and he’s attacking them back and I don’t think the king wants to light the touch paper and watch the fireworks go off. I don’t think there’s any way back to Britain for Harry and Meghan. But I do think there’s a world out there that is still fascinated by it, by them.”