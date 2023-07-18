Find out why a royal expert says that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cannot compete with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Sussexes and the Waleses have been in the news a lot lately but for very different reasons. While Prince William and his wife, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) have been attending a plethora of public events, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been dealing with some unfortunate headlines.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton watch a flypast together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been grabbing attention for their appearances over the last few months at the royal wedding in Jordan, as well as annual spectator events like the Royal Ascot and Wimbledon.

Meghan and Harry have also garnered plenty of attention but most of it hasn’t been positive. After their partnership with Spotify was axed, one of the streaming platform’s executives called them “f****** grifters.” In addition to that, the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries did not score a coveted Emmy nomination after receiving a Hollywood Critics Award nod. This has stirred up a lot of questions about their brand and what’s next for the couple.

Now, a royal expert is claiming that Harry and Meghan are “struggling” as they are finding out they don’t hold the same “magic” William and Kate do.

Historian claims Prince Harry and Meghan are learning ‘royalty does not travel well’

After leaving the royal spotlight and moving closer to the Hollywood glare, it was thought the sky was the limit for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as companies were rushing to work with them. But fast-forward to 2023 and instead of more multi-million dollar deals dominating the headlines, we’re seeing the opposite as companies like Dior have distanced themselves from the couple. The fashion house quickly shot down reports that the former Suits star was going to be the new face of the luxury brand.

Royal historian and author royal Tessa Dunlop opined that Harry and Meghan are “finding things tough without having the glamorous life of being a royal to fall back on.”

She told The Mirror that “pomp,” “ceremony,” and the “trappings of royalty are what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex so sorely lack.”

Dunlop explained: “After all, no matter how great your celebrity (and yes, despite what disgruntled Spotify bosses say, the couple are still big news), in America there will always be someone richer and more famous. There fame is commonplace, not so the magic and mystery that comes with monarchy. As the Sussexes are discovering to their cost, royalty does not travel well (abdicated Edward VIII found this out in the late 1930s).”

Expert says the Sussexes ‘can’t compete’ with the Waleses

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak on stage at Global Citizen Live New York | Gotham/WireImage

Dunlop elaborated on how she doesn’t think the Sussexes can “compete” with the Waleses.

She said: “To really flourish more than titles and money are required. Harry, barefoot in a beanie, can’t compete with William in full-blown honorary military uniform. Meghan in Valentino or Givenchy is less noteworthy than the Princess of Wales in her Lover’s Knot tiara (once Diana’s) and badge of the Royal Victorian Order.”

The expert also spoke about the duke and duchess’s $14 million Montecito mansion saying that no matter how lavish the residence is it will never be “better than a castle.”

According to Dunlop, “Tinsel, tiaras, and turrets are a big deal when it comes to America’s love affair with the monarchy. Charles is not just Harry’s rich twice-married papa, he is the king.”