Meghan Markle Haters Compare the ‘Privileged’ Duchess of Sussex to a ‘Bird in a Gilded Cage’ 

Meghan Markle has been the subject of scrutiny ever since she started dating Prince Harry, and the Duchess of Sussex has had to face a great deal of hatred. Meghan haters recently shared why they dislike the royal so intensely. Here’s what they said about the Duchess of Sussex and why her “privilege” inspires resentment.

Meghan Markle haters dislike the Duchess of Sussex for allegedly causing a rift between Prince Harry and the royal family

One of the reasons haters dislike Meghan Markle is because she allegedly caused a rift between Prince Harry and his family.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US and stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, it was widely believed that their relationship was a source of tension with the rest of the royal family. Harry told Oprah that while the “UK is [his] home,” he had to leave due to a “lack of support and lack of understanding” from his relatives (per Marie Claire).

Royal reporter Katie Nicholl shared that her sources said Prince Harry and Prince William had a serious argument around Christmas 2018. The Duke of Sussex reportedly confronted William about not welcoming Meghan into the royal family. “Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so,” said Nicholl’s source (per Cosmopolitan).

Many haters feel like Meghan should have made more of an effort to assimilate into the royal family, and that she tore Harry away from his home.

Meghan Markle haters explain why they dislike the ‘privileged’ Duchess of Sussex

In a Reddit thread, Meghan Markle haters explained why they dislike the Duchess of Sussex. Many recognized that she has some wonderful qualities, but there are still some characteristics they can’t stand about her.

“I don’t hate her and I think she has a lot of great character traits like being a warm mother, somewhat cognizant of larger social issues, intelligent, and resilient,” wrote one hater. “However, I also think she has a very myopic and privileged view of the world but presents herself as a long-suffering activist.”

“I find her to be insincere, and very self righteous,” said another hater. “I think I might just need a break from them for a while to stop being annoyed.”

Others recognized that while Meghan “suffered,” she also enjoyed a great deal of privilege. “For sure she has suffered but she has also been spending these years in the top .01% of luxury,” one Reddit user wrote. “Bird in a gilded cage sure but many other birds are in s***ty cages.”

“I’m just so over absurdly wealthy people complaining lol,” said another Reddit user. “Do I think she experienced racism and was treating [sic] unfairly by the press, yes. But it loses its luster as she complains against the backdrop of her 11 million dollar home in California.”

The Duchess of Sussex was labeled “insufferable” for saying she and Prince Harry couldn’t afford their $14 million Montecito home

One example Meghan Markle haters cited as a reason to dislike her was the Duchess of Sussex’s failure to acknowledge her privilege. She recently complained about how she and Prince Harry struggled to afford their massive mansion in Montecito.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan bought a 19,000-square-foot estate in Montecito, California. The $14 million Mediterranean-style home boasts 9 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms (per Dirt). Meghan said the royal couple initially refused to tour the home because it was out of their price range.

“We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible,” she told The Cut. “It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping – it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good.”

But they ended up purchasing the mansion anyway. Fans labeled Meghan “insufferable” for her “out of touch” comments about the home.

“I would also struggle to afford a $14 million house so we’ve actually got a lot in common,” one hater wrote in a Reddit thread, while another said, “Yeah and some of us can’t even afford a $600 roach infested apartment. Poor, poor Meghan…”

“How out of touch and tone-deaf,” another Reddit user commented, while another wrote, “Lmfao this is insufferable.”