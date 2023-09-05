A PR expert believes Meghan Markle is making “another bad move in a long list of bad moves by returning to Instagram.” A social media return may initially be successful, but the Duchess of Sussex must be cautious with the companies and brands she aligns with, they claim.

Is Meghan Markle’s return to Instagram a good idea?

Leading PR and reputation management expert Edward Coram-James, CEO at GoUp, shared his thoughts about Meghan’s Instagram return with Express. He believes that Meghan should tread carefully in the fickle world of social media.

He says that “a British royal so flagrantly commercializing their position and behaving like an American reality TV star is bound to further imbed this national upset. Reputationally, [Meghan] reopening Instagram is yet another bad move in a long line of bad moves.”

Coram-James continued, “Unless it is purely charitable work with no personal publicity or commercial incentive, anything she posts will open her up to more accusations of hypocrisy, attention seeking and abusing long and deeply held cultural traditions, as well as her position and titles. She will be aware of this.”

Meghan Markle may feel she ‘has no choice’ but to return to Instagram

After leaving the royal family in 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were courted by many top companies to share their stories. They signed deals with Netflix to the tune of $100M, Spotify for $20M, and Harry received $20M for his autobiography, Spare.

However, the only revenue stream they can currently bank on is their Netflix contract. Their Spotify contract was canceled in June 2023 after one podcast hosted by Meghan, Archetypes.

But PR expert Edward Coram-James believes that Meghan could be looking at the big picture by returning to social media. She could make big bucks by partnering with brands and promoting their products.

He said, “Practically, she may feel that she has no choice. And, when you have a young family to feed and, most importantly, to protect, you often put pride aside and do what is practical, not necessarily what is right.”

But, Coram-James also noted that some businesses will be unwilling to work with Meghan. Much of this concerns their unsavory exit from the royal family, beginning in 2020.

“The Sussexes need to accept that their behavior to date has largely backfired and caused a lot of national hurt and embarrassment in the meantime. They need to keep a lower profile and stop fighting fire with fire,” he concludes.

Before leaving the royal family, the couple had their own Instagram handle named Sussex Royal. There, they announced they planned to leave the royal family in January 2020.

Does Meghan Markle already have an Instagram handle?

In August 2023, Meghan Markle reportedly secured an Instagram handle titled Meghan. While there are no posts, some of her friends already follow the account.

The Duchess of Sussex turned 42 on Aug. 4, 2023. She celebrated her birthday with a quiet return to the Instagram story of the business Highbrow Hippie. That account now follows “Meghan.”

The placeholder image for Meghan’s reported account features pink flowers. Thus far, the account has 125K followers.

Reportedly, the handle was set to go live ahead of the launch of her now-defunct Spotify podcast in August 2022. However, that plan appears to have been put on hold.

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, live in Montecito, CA. They are parents to two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.