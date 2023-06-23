An expert says brand 'ambassador' may not be a bad 'move' for Meghan Markle as reports of a Christian Dior partnership are dismissed.

Christian Dior might be Meghan Markle’s go-to choice for “fashion armor” but she’s not becoming their brand ambassador. At least not yet, anyway. Reps for both the Duchess of Sussex and the French fashion house have denied reports of a partnership. However, a celebrity stylist and fashion expert says becoming one of the “faces” of a brand would be a “clever move” for Meghan.

Reps for Meghan Markle and Dior say there’s no partnership underway

It seemed one partnership ended as another began when reports surfaced about a Meghan-Dior deal amid the end of her and Prince Harry’s Spotify deal. Some even referred to Meghan as the ‘Duchess of Dior.’

However, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Dior, dismissed the reports. On June 19, Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson told the U.K.’s Daily Telegraph it “is not true.”

Meanwhile, a Dior spokesperson out of Paris, France, denied the reports, calling them “unfounded (via Women’s Wear Daily). “There have been no contract negotiations or recent contact with Markle,” they said.

A Dior brand ambassadorship would be a ‘clever move’ for Meghan Markle

According to celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder, a brand ambassadorship would be a “clever move” for Meghan.

“Meghan is rebuilding both her life and career following such a traumatic few years with the royal family,” Holder said (via Newsweek). “She is branching out in new directions, chasing long lost dreams and making up for lost time.”

Noting she has a “high profile internationally” and “looks great (as of course, does her husband Prince Harry),” Holder said, “adding this sartorial string to her career bow would be a clever move.”

A potential brand partnership would be another source of income for Harry and Meghan, who are said to have an estimated net worth of $60 million.

Holder went on to describe Meghan as a “fashion icon in her own right.”

“She is one of the most photographed women in the world and has graced the front covers of magazines globally,” Holder said. “Add in her successful lifestyle blog ‘The Tig’, a passion project for the duchess before she married Harry, which shared all sorts of lifestyle tips, including fashion and beauty, and you’ve got a strong contender for an ambassador in the couture market.”

Meghan Markle would be a major get as a brand ambassador for Christian Dior or any other designer

Holder continued, saying that although Dior and Meghan haven’t inked a deal securing the 41-year-old as one of the “faces” of their brand, or any brand for that matter, would be an “absolute boon.”

“Designers like Dior are always looking for new faces and exciting angles to lend a freshness and unpredictability to their brand offering,” Holder said. “A woman of Meghan’s status and beauty, who spends so much time in the media spotlight, would be an absolute boon for them. Particularly with the Duchess’ ethics and values, which all feel very relevant.”

For now, Meghan — and Harry — continue to occasionally wear Dior designs. Harry most recently wore the French fashion house’s “bee” shirt to court in London, England, and at King Charles III’s coronation.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s worn Dior a number of times. 2022’s Platinum Jubilee weekend marked the last time she stepped out in Dior publicly. Meghan wore a cream-colored coat — and coordinating accessories — to a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II.

Prior to that, Meghan sported Dior designs, as well as other custom wares from other high-end brands, on numerous occasions during her time as a senior working royal.