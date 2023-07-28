Angela Levin discusses Meghan Markle's ambition and why it could have played a part in the couple's fall from grace with the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family has become part of royal lore. The couple left palace life behind for what they said would be a quieter existence in the United States. However, a royal biographer believes there was much more to their exit story, and it all had to do with Meghan Markle’s ambition.

Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2018 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle thought she could ‘run’ the royal family says Prince Harry biographer

Biographer Angela Levin, who wrote a book about the Duke of Sussex titled Harry: A Biography of a Prince, sat down for an interview with Paul Murray on Sky News Australia. There, she spoke openly about Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, and their lives since leaving their royal roles behind.

Levin believes that Meghan is the type of person who holds steadfast to their beliefs. Therefore, she claims that was one of the problems the Duchess of Sussex had assimilating into the royal family.

“[Meghan] doesn’t like to be told. She is someone who always thinks she knows better,” Levin began. Likewise, “That was the problem in the British royal family. [Meghan] thought she knew how to run it in a modern way and better than anyone.”

However, Levin says there is an equally important problem the Duchess of Sussex faces. She “wouldn’t ever say ‘I made a terrible mistake.”

Levin continued, “But She’d never say ‘It was my fault. Subsequently, it’s always somebody else’s. It’s always passed onto someone.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s most significant role has been ‘tearing a family apart,’ says Angela Levin

After spending significant time with Prince Harry, accompanying him on many of his engagements, and having exclusive access to him at Kensington Palace, Angela Levin believes she got to know the man behind the prince.

However, she does not condone how the Duke of Sussex conducted himself in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan. She shared her thoughts about the wildly popular Netflix series being snubbed for a 2023 Emmy Award.

“I think there is something quite repulsive about tearing a family apart. Even worse if it’s the royal family. It’s a horrible thought to think one would dance, clap and drink champagne about that,” she explained.

She concluded Harry & Meghan was a terrible mistake.- “Their series was the most boring thing. I had to sit there for six hours listening to moan after moan. It was gruesome.”

‘Without Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is nothing’ says royal biographer

Meghan Markle is photographed talks with students during a visit to Tupou College in Tonga on October 26, 2018 | Kirsty Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images

Angela Levin believes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry presented as a united front. But in her opinion, they have evolved into something other than that.

“Without him, she’s nothing,” Levin declared. “But, she wants to prove she’s really strong on her own.”

The royal biographer found it interesting that Meghan once said she and Harry were like “salt and pepper.” However, she believes this terminology might still not apply to the couple.

“She did say they were like salt and pepper, and whatever they did, they did together,” Levin declared. But she finds it difficult to believe that some of the couple’s current missteps were completed in tandem.

Levin subsequently discussed rumors that Meghan wasn’t that involved in Harry’s autobiography, Spare. She believes Harry wouldn’t make any professional moves without consulting his wife first.

“Harry wouldn’t do anything without her telling him what to do. I’m told that’s the sort of state he’s in right now,” she claims.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to work with Netflix on various projects as part of a $100M contract signed in 2020. They live in Montecito, CA with thier two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.