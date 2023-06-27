A royal commentator claims Meghan Markle is taking a 'major step down' after leaving royal life and 'becoming a reality tv star.'

A royal commentator criticized Meghan Markle for her choices since exiting her role as a senior royal in 2020. They claim she has “sold everybody down the river.” They added, “When you become royal, becoming a reality TV star is a major step down.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed during their engagement in 2017 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

During a GBNews segment called “Muck of the Week,” royal commentator Nana Akua shared remarks regarding Meghan Markle. She claims her behavior is very uncharacteristic of the royal family, even for an outsider who married in.

Akua discussed Meghan and Harry’s Spotify split, calling it a “mutual dumping.” She continued, “As far as I can see, she sold everyone down the river. But she didn’t understand that when you become royal, becoming a reality tv star is a major step down.”

The royal commentator also believes life is looking equally gloomy for Prince Harry. “Spare was a case of TMI,” Akua claimed. She cited several instances in the autobiography where Harry painted himself in a bad light.

Meghan Markle’s uncharacteristic behavior started early in her royal life

After marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan Markle behaved uncharacteristically of others within the royal family. Either intentionally or unintentionally, she seemed to buck most royal restrictions.

Several instances where Meghan showed she would blaze her path within the House of Windsor were simple rule-breakers, and others were a bit more complex.

For instance, she wore Dior to her and Prince Harry‘s son Archie’s christening, when typically, royal mothers wear a British designer on that day. They also announced their son’s birth via Instagram instead of first going through royal channels.

Meghan also celebrated Christmas as Sandringham ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry. This was a massive break of the royal protocol as even Kate Middleton didn’t get to spend the holiday season with Prince William when they were engaged.

The couple regularly engaged in PDA, which is frowned upon by royalists. Meghan also discussed her political stance bucking the royal stand on neutrality.

What’s next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in 2021 in New York City | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain dedicated to producing new content to satisfy the requirements of their Netflix contract, worth a reported $100M. The couple thus far has only had two programs airing on the streaming service.

Harry & Meghan, where the couple dished about their royal lives, was a mega-hit for Netflix. The couple’s second project was Live to Lead, featuring interviews with world leaders and celebrities, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Gloria Steinem.

This August, a project highlighting Prince Harry’s organization, The Invictus Games, is on deck. Heart of Invictus follows a group of competitors who have suffered life-changing injuries in wartime as they prepare for the event.

Finally, The Wall Street Journal reported that the couple is set to produce a Bad Manners television series. The series is reportedly based on a Charles Dickens character from the novel Great Expectations named Miss Havisham.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released any information regarding any further partnerships with other companies. According to Deadline, Meghan signed with WME agency in April.