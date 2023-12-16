Here's the video that has some accusing the Duchess of Sussex of "acting" and being "fake" during her first Christmas with the royals.

Many fans recall that Meghan Markle spent her first Christmas with the royal family in 2017, five months before she and Prince Harry tied the knot. Royal watchers were delighted to see the future Duchess of Sussex smiling as she walked to the morning church service with Harry and his relatives.

Looking back now, that day seems like a lifetime ago as it was a moment when everyone looked so happy to be together. But as they say, looks can be deceiving. Now, a video of Meghan’s first Christmas at Sandringham is going viral with many accusing the former actor of “fake-smiling” her way through the day.

Meghan accused of ‘faking’ her smiles in video with the royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and other members of the royal family attend Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in 2017 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The video, which was posted to TikTok in December, is titled: “Fake Smile! Then the bullies turn everything upside down.” So far the 14-second clip that is focused on Meghan smiling after leaving the Christmas church service with the royals has racked up more than 44,000 views and counting. It also has hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from people discussing whether her smiles are genuine or if it was all just an act.

“Fake fake fake constant actress,” one wrote while another opined: “It was just a play for her.”

A third person said: “I thought she was lovely when she first joined the royal family … she was acting I suppose because she’s shown her true colors since.”

Meanwhile some wondered what could have been if Meghan and Harry had continued with their roles and remained working royals.

“It’s all such a shame they messed it up so badly. It could have been a great happy story for the world,” one posted.

“She could have had it all,” another added.

And others pointed out how it was a pretty big deal that Meghan was there with the family for the holiday posting: “No other royal brought a girlfriend for Christmas. They had to wait until they were married. She got special treatment from day one” and “Queen broke tradition for her and she replied with nastiness.”

Meghan Markle attends Christmas Day service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The rule Queen Elizabeth broke for Harry’s then-fiancée

The rule commenters are referring to that Queen Elizabeth II broke is when she allowed the former Suits star to spend the holidays with the family that year.

Per tradition, the late queen never permitted a royal’s partner to stay at Sandringham for Christmas before they married into the family as was the case with Kate Middleton (now the Princess of Wales) and Camilla Parker Bowles (now Queen Camilla). However, in 2019, Queen Elizabeth broke that golden “married” rule again when she invited Princess Beatrice’s then-fiancé, Edo Mapelli Mozzi, to stay at the Sandringham House with the family during the holiday. Meghan though will always be remembered as being the first to do so.