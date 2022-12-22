Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess

The woman who said Meghan Markle asked her for help finding an “English guy” before she met Prince Harry is speaking out about the Sussexes following the release of their Netflix documentary. According to British TV personality and commentator Lizzie Cundy, who the former Suits star befriended at an event in London, the Duke of Sussex will one day realize what a “massive mistake” he made in marrying the duchess.

Here’s more on that and what Cundy thinks would have to happen for Prince Harry to be welcomed back into the royal fold.

(L): Meghan Markle watching a tennis match at Wimbledon | Karwai Tang/WireImage, (R): Lizzie Cundy poses for a photo at an event in London | David M. Benett/Getty Images

Meghan ghosted her friend after she got engaged to Prince Harry

Cundy met Meghan in 2013 when they were seated next to each other at a pre-dinner for a Caudwell Children charity event. Cundy admitted that at the time she had no idea who Meghan was as she had never watched the show Suits. Cundy and Meghan ended up becoming good friends and the future duchess told her that she would love an English boyfriend.

“We both had had breakups and a bit of a past, and she was asking lots of questions about mine,” Cundy recalled. “She wanted kids and she wouldn’t mind an English guy.”

Cundy told The Sun’s Fabulous Digital that when she heard Meghan was seeing the prince in 2016, she immediately texted her pal. “When I heard about Harry ‘I said what a catch,’” Cundy remembered and Meghan responded in agreement writing, “Yeah I know!”

However, their friendship didn’t last once Meghan and Harry got engaged.

Cundy revealed that Meghan ghosted her telling Grazia: “Once the ring was on the finger, I soon realized she was off Twitter and that her number wasn’t working. And that was it.”

Cundy says Prince Harry will realize he made a ‘massive mistake’ marrying the duchess

On an episode of TalkTV Cundy spoke about the couple and the claims the Sussexes have made against the royal family since stepping down.

“The only racist I know in the royal family was Harry who wore the Nazi uniform!” Cundy exclaimed (per Express).

When asked by host James Wales if she believes the duke and duchess would get divorced, Cundy opined that she thinks Harry will wake up one day and realize what he’s done.

“I think [Harry] will suddenly think ‘I have made a massive mistake.’ I do because everything he was brought into, his family, he would have lost and I don’t think the Windsor brothers will ever get back from this,” she answered.

arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Cundy also believes if Harry leaves his wife he will be welcomed back into the royal fold

Continuing the conversation about the Sussexes host Ash Gould interjected: “I hope their marriage lasts. But if it doesn’t, [Harry] will be welcomed back into the fold.”

Cundy agreed that the prince would be welcomed back if that happened.

When Wales and Gould questioned if Meghan married Harry for money Cundy said “no” and explained that she believed it was for love but “I don’t think when she got into the royal family it was what she thought. It is very different from being a Hollywood princess to a royal princess and I think she thought it was very different and it is hard work. And it is not always so exciting going to open up hospitals.”