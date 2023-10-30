'Why would you even want to do that after marrying into the royal family?' a commentator asked while discussing Meghan Markle possibly switching to a career in politics.

Senator Meghan Markle? Or how about President Markle? A royal commentator says if the Duchess of Sussex were to pursue a career in politics, it simply wouldn’t make “sense.” Furthermore, the career move would reveal Meghan’s “initial intentions” in the years before her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.

A career in politics isn’t the ‘logical next step’ for Meghan

Amid questions of what’s next for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — signing a deal with Audible, cameos on The Kardashians — royal commentator Kinsey Schofield believes politics isn’t the answer amid speculation in the British press it’s on the way.

The “To Di For Daily” podcast host discussed the speculation Meghan is “considering run for office,” specifically to fill the late California Senator Dianne Feinstein’s seat.

“It is not a logical next step,” Schofield said on the “Royally Us” podcast. “If anything, I think it reveals so much more about her initial intentions before marrying Harry.”

“Why would you even want to do that after marrying into the royal family?” she asked. “Your duty is to your work as a duchess, to be alongside your husband doing charity work. Why are you trying to get into government? That doesn’t make sense as a duchess.”

“It just tells you that her political ambition was always there,” Schofield went on. “You don’t just one day say, ‘I’m going to be a senator.’”

Meghan Markle was previously rumored to someday switch up her career and run for president

Before talk of possibly running for U.S. Senate, Meghan’s political aspirations were said to be set higher. As in, the Oval Office. At various points since leaving England for life in Montecito, California, there have been rumors she may run for president.

“A very good source said even after Meghan had started going out with Prince Harry, she had said that her ultimate ambition was to be president,” Richard Eden told “Palace Confidential” in 2021.

“There is no question that you are dealing with somebody who has a very specific agenda … Fitzwilliams continued. “You can look at her comments at the United Nations and various campaigns before she married. And also her affinity with the democratic party.”

Meghan’s now struggling to be ‘taken seriously’ amid ‘Family Guy’ spoof

A potential career in politics aside, Meghan currently has another situation on her hands after being parodied on an October 2023 episode of Family Guy. Described as the 42-year-old’s “worst nightmare,” Schofield said Meghan can’t become “the next Oprah Winfrey”

“If they [Meghan and Harry] do want that kind of success,” she said, “they have got to shake the idea of them being a parody — that’s crucial to their brand. Dior’s not going to want to work with somebody that the public sees as a joke. They want sophistication and somebody that’s chic.”

The Family Guy parody comes after South Park did a spoof of Harry and Meghan in February 2023 titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour.” In the wake of the episode, the parents of two dismissed speculation of legal action.

TV shows aside, Meghan’s never publicly commented on claims she may or may not run for office, Senate, U.S. president, or otherwise.