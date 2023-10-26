'It seems inevitable that they will now embrace lives as La La land celebs,' a royal expert said of Prince Harry Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on The Kardashians? A royal expert doesn’t want the rumor to come true and see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s reality series. While the couple may “embrace” living in California as “celebs,” the expert thinks it’d be “ludicrous” for Harry and Meghan to appear on the show.

A cameo on ‘The Kardashians’ would be ‘demeaning’ for Harry and Meghan

for royal expert Jennie Bond, appearing on the reality TV show would be a mistake for the Sussexes’ career and reputation. “They seem to have cut all ties with the royal family — except for Princess Eugenie — so it seems inevitable that they will now embrace lives as La La land celebs,” Bond told OK! Magazine.

“Personally, I think it would be ludicrous and rather demeaning to appear in The Kardashians. I think they are better than that,” Bond added of the Sussexes’ possible cameo.

Harry welcoming the ‘glare of reality TV’ for ‘The Kardashians’ is unlikely

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Flinging open the doors of their sprawling home in Montecito, California, isn’t going to happen for Harry and Meghan. Or, at least, that’s what Bond thinks.

“I cannot imagine why Harry would want to invite the glare of reality TV into his life,” she told the outlet. “Surely his only purpose in courting the publicity he so despises is to shine a light on the causes he cares about? Why invite more?”

Meanwhile, “Meghan is looking more and more like the TV celeb she is,” the former BBC royal correspondent added. “I think Harry would always be happier in a pair of shorts playing on the beach with his children. But the celeb fame brings opportunities and, crucially, money.”

Harry and Meghan’s estimated net worth since leaving royal life in 2020 is approximately $60 millio, with more potentially on the way if they ink a possible deal with Audible.

The ‘business’ of making a Harry and Meghan cameo on ‘The Kardashians’ happen is ‘in motion’

Kris Jenner, Doria Ragland, and Kim Kardashian | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Sure, at least one royal expert’s warned against appearing on The Kardashians, but it seems the wheels are already “in motion,” as it were. A source previously told Bella magazine Harry and Meghan going on the TV show would be a major get for the Kardashian family.

“Even if it’s just a cameo, that’s a huge win for Kris [Jenner]. The business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative,” they said.

Furthermore, Harry and Meghan are said to run in the same “circle” as the family. “It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle,” the source said.

For instance, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, posed for a photo alongside Kris and Kim Kardashian at an August 2023 charity event. One photo doesn’t a cameo on The Kardashians make. However, it does show indeed the minor degrees of separation between the reality TV family and Harry and Meghan.

At the time of writing, neither Harry and Meghan’s camp nor the Kardashian-Jenner’s have confirmed or denied a possible cameo from the couple.

The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.