Meghan Markle got down to 'business' in airport photos alongside a more 'relaxed' looking Prince Harry after a few days in the Caribbean.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got papped again. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex headed home from a weekend in the Caribbean after an appearance in New York. Apparently, Meghan and Harry each had a different “vibe” at the airport. According to a body language expert, Meghan looked eager to get home to their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. And Harry, not so much.

Harry and Meghan vacationed in the Caribbean after visiting New York

On the heels of their whirlwind New York trip, Harry and Meghan didn’t head straight home. They were spotted in the following days on Canouan, a Caribbean island part of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Photos published by Daily Mail, the tabloid Harry and Meghan have previously taken legal action against, showed them holding hands.

Believed to be on a solo trip, Harry and Meghan were later spotted traveling home, snapped by tabloid photographers. This time, they were seen disembarking from a private plane in Atlanta, Georgia, as staff and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents awaited their arrival.

Meghan got down to ‘business’ at the airport, Harry returned with a ‘more relaxed holiday vibe’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds

When Harry and Meghan touched down in Georgia, their respective demeanors suggested different things altogether, per body language expert Judi James. Walking on the tarmac, they exhibited a “much more practical” version of themselves bordering on “serious-faced,” she told Mirror.

They even abandoned their signature public display of affection, hand-holding, per James, who told the outlet they opted “to uncouple from their signature clasped hands togetherness.”

Instead, Meghan walked ahead of Harry, “taking care of business by pointing to the waiting cars. The duke seemingly took his time — “Saunters” is the word James used — walking “several paces behind her, chatting to a member of their entourage.”

“The idyllic hand-in-hand wandering through empty streets look of their holiday photo is gone,” the expert said. “Meghan’s raised armed point, dipped chin, and speedy-looking stride” hinted at “some tension” as she took “the lead as though she might be keen to get back to their home.”

Presumably, at home waiting for Harry and Meghan were their kids, Archie and Lili. The body language expert said Harry, however, appeared to be in “less of a hurry,” having seemingly “brought a more relaxed holiday vibe back with him, still dressed in his white t-shirt and casual cap.”

Harry and Meghan were last seen publicly with Archie and Lili in July 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are known to only very rarely make appearances with their children, haven’t been seen with Archie and Lili since the Fourth of July. Photos taken over the holiday weekend showed the foursome at an Independence Day celebration near their Montecito, California, home.

Harry carried Lili on his shoulders in what James then called a particularly “casual” view of him in dad mode. Elsewhere, the family were spotted lining the streets for the parade.

It marked the first time Harry and Meghan were seen publicly with their kids since photos and videos in their 2022 Netflix docuseries offered a peek at their home life.

To date, Harry and Meghan have yet to make a formal public appearance with both of their kids. More recently, however, Meghan discussed her fear of Archie and Lili someday using social media.

