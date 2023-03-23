‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always’: Rita Repulsa’s Return Is Questionable Due to the Character’s Last Series Appearance

The original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers return for the 30th anniversary of the American series on Netflix. While favorites like David Yost (Blue Ranger) and Walter Emmanuel Jones (Black Ranger) will return, so will the evilest villain. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always will bring back the vile Rita Repulsa (Barbara Goodson), but her return is questionable based on how the character exited the franchise.

Robot Rita Repulsa in ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once and Always’ | via Netflix

Rita Repulsa found a new body and wants her revenge in ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always’

Set to release on Netflix on April 19, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always has the Rangers face their first enemy as they lose one of their own. Wearing their original suits and power coins, Billy, Zack, the Green Ranger, and the Yellow Ranger learn Rita Repulsa has returned.

The official trailer revealed that Rita returns to destroy the Rangers for good, but she has a new look this time. While still wearing her iconic outfit, she is now a robotic version of herself instead of a human. How will she destroy them? Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always has Rita want to create a time portal to travel back in time to before they became Rangers. “I’ll kill you before Zordon makes new rangers,” she said in the trailer.

Clips of Rita and her goons seem oddly familiar in some way. Her new robotic body resembles the Machine Empire in Power Rangers Zeo. How Rita transforms into her new body is unclear, but her return to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always does not match up with how she initially left the franchise.

Rita Repulsa was purified of her evil in ‘Power Rangers In Space’

According to Ranger Wiki, Rita is not 100% human but is classified as a humanoid sorceress from the M51 Galaxy. She was the first villain in the American franchise whose base was on the moon. Her backstory included Zordon, a powerful wizard, having entrapped her in a space dumpster for thousands of years.

When the dumpster was discovered, she was set free and returned to Earth for a grand takeover. In return, Zordon created the first Power Rangers. Throughout the series, Rita was a force to be reckoned with and had Finster create heinous monsters to try and kill the Rangers. But by Power Rangers Turbo, Rita and Lord Zedd gave up trying to kill them and let another villain takeover.

Power Rangers In Space was when she and most of the franchise’s villains’ stories changed. Rita and the United Alliance of Evil under Dark Specter agree to one final attack against the forces of good. As Earth is invaded, Andros, the Red Ranger, finds Zordon. Realizing there is no other way to save humanity, Zordon urges Andros to destroy his energy tube.

Zordon’s sacrifice caused pure energy to wash over the galaxy and purify all the villains. Fans watched as Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd became human. But Rita returned in Power Rangers Mystic Force, regained some of her magical powers, and became Empress of Good Magic and leader of the Mystic Ones. In Overdrive, she and Zedd’s son vowed to bring them back to evil but failed.

Who will return for the 30th-anniversary movie?

Die-hard fans are in for a treat they have been waiting for. While the franchise has had previous Rangers return for special appearances, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always will bring back original cast members. David Yost originally left the franchise due to bullying over his sexuality. He has returned to the beloved franchise in recent years and will play Billy again.

He will also appear with Jones, the original Black Ranger. Jones also let the series early, but due to pay disputes. Sadly, Jason David Frank was not involved with the project during filming and died in November 2022. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always will finally address Trini’s finals story, as Thuy Trang died in 2001.

The movie also brings back Catherine Sutherland as the second Pink Ranger, as Amy Jo Johnson told fans she did not join the project. “For the record, I never said no… I just didn’t say yes to what was offered,” said Johnson, according to Entertainment Weekly. Karan Ashley and Johnny Yong Bosch will also make appearances.