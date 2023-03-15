Mike and Zara Tindall Share a ‘Different Dynamic’ Than Prince William and Kate Middleton, Says Royal Expert 

Mike and Zara Tindall attended the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival. A royal family expert analyzed their interaction and compared it with the interactions between Kate Middleton and Prince William. Here’s what the expert had to say.

Mike and Zara Tindall are an ‘immensely strong couple’

Mike and Zara Tindall | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Mike and Zara Tindall have been married since 2011. They appear to be very much in love and in sync. Royal expert Darren Stanton says the couple demonstrates the strength of their relationship through their body language.

“Mike and Zara continued to demonstrate how comfortable they are around each other as they attended Cheltenham this week,” says Stanton on behalf of Betfair Bingo. “As well as being comfortable in each other’s presence, they also aren’t afraid to go solo, which denotes absolute trust and deep rapport. This is similar to Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have also demonstrated this in the last few years.”

Stanton continues, “When we are showing confidence on our own, it also means we are happy for our partner to do their own thing due to feeling safe and confident in a relationship. Their body language displays that they do not have to be connected at the hip in order to show they are in an immensely strong couple, with a strong marriage and a great friendship as well.”

Mike and Zara are ‘very open’ compared to William and Kate

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Stanton says Zara and Mike are more demonstrative with their displays of affection than Kate and William. The Prince and Princess of Wales do show affection toward each other, but Zara and Mike tend to be ‘very open,’ according to Stanton.

“While Mike and Zara share some qualities with William and Kate, they are very different in terms of being very open as a couple,” says Stanton. “It’s clear they have no issues showing public displays of affection, holding hands, and sharing the odd kiss here and there.”

Mike and Zara share a ‘different dynamic’ than William and Kate as ‘they match each other’s confidence’

Stanton also points out differences in confidence. He says Kate seems to have “a greater degree of inner confidence” than William, and this shows during their royal engagements. On the other hand, he sees an equal amount of confidence between Mike and Zara.

“Zara and Mike have a slightly different dynamic compared to William and Kate, who has a more dominant personality over her husband,” says Stanton. “This is not in a negative sense, but Kate seems to have a greater degree of inner confidence. When we see Zara and Mike, they both equally match each other in terms of power within their relationship. I do not see one or the other taking control, because power is not an issue for them.”

“It’s obvious the couple have a very strong relationship based on decades of knowing each other,” adds Stanton. “Zara and Mike appear to have a childlike curiosity and humor with each other, which means that they are not averse to having a laugh and enjoying a joke. They are certainly not the type of people to be stern and distant. They are very much comfortable in their own skin.”

