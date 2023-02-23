Miley Cyrus Reveals the Sweet Nickname Stevie Nicks Calls Her in ‘Handwritten Letters’

Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks formed a friendship while collaborating on the song “Edge of Midnight,” a mashup of Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” and Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen.” The former Disney star shared the sweet nickname the Fleetwood Mac singer calls her in the “handwritten letters” they exchange.

Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks teamed up for a mashup of ‘Midnight Sky’ and ‘Edge of Seventeen’

In November 2020, Miley Cyrus released a song with Stevie Nicks called “Edge of Midnight.” The mashup mixes Cyrus’ August 2020 hit “Midnight Sky” with Nicks’ 1981 song “Edge of Seventeen.”

Cyrus revealed that she originally only asked Nicks for her blessing to sample “Edge of Seventeen.” But when the Fleetwood Mac star agreed enthusiastically, Cyrus got the idea for a collaboration.

“I had sampled ‘Edge of Seventeen’ and reached out to Stevie, and asked her to bless it, and she said, ‘You can borrow from me any time,’” Cyrus recounted on The Howard Stern Show. “And so I’m like, ‘S***, if you’re feeling that way, can I just borrow you and your time?’”

In September 2022, Nicks opened up about her relationship with Cyrus on The Zane Lowe Interview Series podcast. Since their first conversation, Nicks said she and the “Wrecking Ball” singer found they had so much in common and had frequent phone calls.

“Miley and I, I didn’t really know Miley until we went into the ‘Edge of Midnight,’ ‘Edge of Seventeen’ thing. And then, we had so many phone conversations,” Nicks said. “And we’re both so loud and so talkative that we just went a million miles during our first phone conversation. And we just hit it off.”

Miley Cyrus revealed the adorable nickname Stevie Nicks calls her

Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus connected so much when they were working together that the Fleetwood Mac singer gave the Hannah Montana star a special nickname.

“She calls me Smiley Baby,” Cyrus revealed on The Howard Stern Show. “And she called and said, ‘From now on, I’m only calling you Smiley Baby, because I thought that you were the most smiling baby that ever was. And then I Googled you as a baby, and you were the most smiling baby. So, to me, you’re Smiley Baby.”

Cyrus also shared that she and Nicks exchange handwritten letters, which she finds more meaningful than a quick text message. “Every letter that I get from Stevie is handwritten,” she said. “It’s a different amount of time someone takes. It’s not just like, hey, I’m gonna shoot a text and let you know I’m thinking about you.”

The ‘Midnight Sky’ singer’s real name is Destiny Hope Cyrus

Stevie Nicks has a sweet nickname for Miley Cyrus, but she may not know that Miley isn’t the former Disney star’s real name. The singer, who was born Destiny Hope Cyrus, changed her name to Miley Ray Cyrus in 2008.

“Destiny Hope Cyrus is her name – at least it used to be [before she legally changed it],” her father, country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus, told Us Weekly in June 2020. “But no matter what you call her, she still is Destiny Hope. She is a ray of sunshine. She is a special human being. She’s got a great heart.”

As for her new middle name, Billy Ray says Miley took her grandfather’s middle name, not his. Ronald Ray Cyrus, Billy Ray’s father, died from mesothelioma.

“His name was Ronald Ray Cyrus and a lot of people say Miley changed her name to Miley Ray because of Billy Ray, but that’s not true,” he told CNN. “She did that in honor of my dad, because the two of them just loved each other to pieces.”