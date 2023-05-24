Miranda Lambert Admits She ‘Missed Every Birthday Party, Funeral, Wedding’ Trying to Become Famous

Artists have to make a lot of sacrifices, especially in the early stages of their careers. Such was the case for country singer Miranda Lambert. Now one of the biggest stars in the country genre, the “House That Built Me” singer had to sacrifice a huge portion of her life to get where she is today.

Miranda Lambert | Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Miranda Lambert did not have a backup plan

Lambert knew she wanted to be a musician from a young age. Her parents agreed to support her, but they used the money they’d set aside for her college tuition to do it.

“My parents heard me when I said, ‘I wanna do this. I’m gonna chase it.’ And they were like, ‘We’re gonna spend your college money on it, so there’s no net. There’s no backup plan.’ You know? And it made me just work that much harder, because I didn’t have a backup plan,” she told Southern Living Editor in Chief Sid Evans on Biscuits & Jam.

But what she did have was a support system in her brother, parents, aunts, and uncles.

Unfortunately, while Lambert was hustling to make her dreams come true, she missed a lot of family milestones. Thankfully, everyone understood.

“There’s some really hard days,” she said. “I missed every birthday party, funeral, wedding. I mean, I missed everything. I was on the road for 300 days a year. But I am making up for that now and nobody held it against me.”

Miranda Lambert is close with her aunts

Lambert’s support group includes a group of aunts she’s particularly close with.

“This group of ladies, they’re all 20 years older than me,” she said. “So, I feel like watching them go through so much life, it prepared me for what was coming, in a way.”

Their relationships have changed as Lambert has gotten older.

“When they sorta rallied around me as a grown woman versus the kid of the group, I felt really supported and they were my first call when I got engaged, and my first call when I got divorced,” she said.

Lambert hopes everyone has the same support system she has in her aunts. And if they don’t she hopes her new book, Ya’ll Eat Yet? inspires people to start cementing those connections.

“It’s so important to have friendships and family, whether it’s family by blood, or family you choose, to celebrate with,” she said. “’Cause, at the end of the day, we’re all driven, and we have careers, and everybody goes 100 miles an hour in their lives. But the memories are all we’re left with, so we have to make some.”

The Lambert meatloaf recipe that ‘will get you married’

In her new book that’s part cookbook, part memoir, Lambert shares her mother’s meatloaf recipe, which has worked its magic for several of the women in Lambert’s life.

“She always says, ‘It’s the loaf that’ll getcha the ring,’ and I mean, it worked for me twice, so there’s that. Everybody that knows our friend group, knows these ladies, knows if you’re getting serious with someone, you either bring ’em to Bev Lambert’s house to have the loaf, or you make it for them yourself. And I think there’s, like, 10 cases where people either brought ’em to Mom’s and then got engaged, or made the meatloaf and then got engaged. I don’t know, it’s just like a little spell. There’s something in there.”