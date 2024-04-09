Morgan Wallen has been no stranger to controversy since 2020. Here's all the times Wallen has landed himself in hot water.

On April 8, country star Morgan Wallen landed himself on the wrong side of the law, a position that is not unfamiliar to the artist. Wallen first gained attention when he appeared on The Voice in 2014. While the early years of his career were relatively scandal-free, Wallen has been enmired in various controversies since 2020. Here’s a rundown of some of his biggest scandals and legal troubles.

Morgan Wallen faced legal problems after being kicked out of Kid Rock’s Nashville bar

On May 23, 2020, staff at Kid Rock’s Big A** Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse kicked Wallen out for “kicking glass items” (per The Tennessean). Upon leaving the restaurant, Wallen got into arguments with passersby as police officers watched. Officers said they gave Wallen several chances to walk away with his friends, but he refused. Eventually, they arrested him for being a “a danger to himself and the public.”

“After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other,” he wrote on Twitter. “We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected. Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all.”

Prosecutors ultimately abandoned the misdemeanor charges.

‘Saturday Night Live’ canceled the singer’s debut in 2020

Later that year, videos of Wallen partying without a mask emerged on social media. As a consequence of breaking coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocol, Saturday Night Live canceled Wallen’s upcoming appearance on the show.

Morgan Wallen, Jason Bateman, and Heidi Gardner | Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I got a call from the show letting me know I will no longer be able to play,” Wallen said in a video, per NPR. “I respect the show’s decision, because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this.”

Though the show swiftly replaced Wallen, he made an appearance in December.

Wallen used a racial slur in a recorded conversation

In Feb. 2021, a video filmed by Wallen’s neighbor appeared on TMZ. In it, the country singer used the N-word in conversation while walking into his home after a night out.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry,” Wallen told TMZ. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Following the video’s publication, multiple radio stations pulled his music and his record label, Big Loud Records, suspended his recording contract indefinitely (via Business Insider). The American Music Awards, a ceremony at which Wallen was a nominee, banned him from attending.

Morgan Wallen faced legal problems for a last-second concert cancellation

In 2023, fans at a Mississippi concert were shocked when, just minutes before Wallen was scheduled to take the stage, he canceled the show.

“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight,” read a message on the stage’s screen. “Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight’s event will be available at point of purchase.”

Morgan Wallen | Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

The following day, concert attendee Brandi Burcham filed a class action lawsuit against him for breach of contract and negligence. Per Vulture, the lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed in April.

Nashville police arrested Wallen after he threw a chair from a rooftop

In April, Wallen once again landed himself in legal trouble. Nashville police arrested him on April 8 after he was accused of throwing a chair from the sixth-story rooftop of a bar. The chair hit the ground near where two officers were standing.

“Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” his lawyer said in a statement, per The New York Times. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Wallen’s court date is set for May 3.