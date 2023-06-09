How Much Older Is Troy Aikman Than His Rumored New Girlfriend?

It may be the NFL offseason but Monday Night Football commentator Troy Aikman is making headlines after he was photographed with a woman who is not his wife.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s marriage to his wife Catherine “Capa” Mooty appears to be over after a woman named Haley Clark posted photos of herself kissing the Hall of Famer. Here’s more about Aikman’s rumored girlfriend including what their age difference is.

Who is Haley Clark and how much younger is she than Aikman?

Aikman was born in West Covina, California, on Nov. 21, 1966. His family relocated to Henryetta, Oklahoma, when he was 12 years old. He played football and baseball and was offered a contract by the New York Mets out of high school. However, he chose to pursue football instead and enrolled in the University of Oklahoma. There, he became the first freshman to start at quarterback for the Sooners since World War II. Aikman would later transfer to UCLA.

He was selected as the first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft by the Cowboys. He won three Super Bowls and played 12 seasons with the team. After retiring from the game in 2000. He became a broadcaster. During his playing career, he’s had relationships with some high-profile women including actor Sandra Bullock and country singer Lorrie Morgan.

Aikman’s new woman is 22 years younger than him.

Clark is the Dallas-based sales director. According to her LinkedIn, she has worked for Q Clothier and Rye 51. She was previously employed by multiple other companies such as Surf Air, Trunk Club, and Bella Luxx. Clark attended Southern Methodist University from 2007 to 2011, where she studied markets and culture, and sociology.

Haley shared snaps on social media cozying up to Aikman while vacationing in Capri, Italy, and tagged him in the photos. She has since deleted the Instagram pics of her and the sports announcer.

Aikman has been married to Mooty since 2017

But what makes the whole story strange is that there hasn’t been an announcement or any public news that Aikman and Mooty are separated. And there are no official filings of divorce proceedings by either party.

Mooty and Aikman tied the knot on Sept. 2, 2017. Their marriage was the former football star’s second. He and publicist Rhonda Worthey wed in 2001, and the end of their marriage was announced publicly.

“This has been a difficult decision for Rhonda and me, but after 10 years of marriage, we have decided to separate,” Aikman said in a statement via People at the time. “We remain deeply committed to our children and respectfully ask that you honor our family s privacy during this period of adjustment.”

They divorced in 2011 and Worthey received a $1.75 million settlement. The former pair have two children together, daughters Jordan and Alexa.