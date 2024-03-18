'NCIS' is taking a break on March 18. The CBS drama returns with a new episode on March 25.

Where is NCIS? Fans of the long-running CBS drama were surprised when a new episode of the show did not air on Monday, March 11. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the NCIS team back in action.

A new episode of ‘NCIS’ does not air on Monday, March 18

(L-R): Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines, and Gary Cole as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker in ‘NCIS’ Season 21 episode ‘The Stories We Leave Behind’ | Michael Yarish/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A new episode of NCIS will also not air on Monday, March 18. Instead, CBS will rebroadcast “The Stories We Leave Behind.” The second episode of season 21 is a tribute to late cast member David McCallum, who had played Donald “Ducky” Mallard since the show’s first season. McCallum died in September 2023 at age 90, before production began on season 21.

In the episode, the NCIS team deals with the loss of Ducky by working on one of his unfinished cases. It features a special appearance from former NCIS cast member Michael Weatherly as Tony DiNozzo. (Weatherly is also set to reprise his role as DiNozzo in a new NCIS spinoff for Paramount+. NCIS alum Cote de Pablo will co-star as Ziva David.)

A new episode of ‘NCIS’ airs March 25

(L-R): Gary Cole as Alden Parker, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, and Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas “Nick” Torres in the ‘NCIS’ Season 21 episode ‘The Plan’ | Robert Voets/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

After two consecutive weeks of reruns, NCIS will return with a new episode on Monday, March 25.

In “The Plan,” Knight’s (Katrina Law) dad, Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao (guest star Russell Wong), teams up with NCIS to unravel the mystery of a recently used service weapon belonging to a missing agent. Also, McGee (Sean Murray) goes into a tailspin when DNA results reveal that he has a close relative he was unaware of.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ is also taking a break

LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in the ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season 3 episode ‘Serve and Protect’ | Karen Neal/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

NCIS: Hawai’i is also taking a two-week break. A repeat of season 3’s second episode, “Crash and Burn,” airs on March 18. The NCIS spinoff returns on March 25 with a new episode.

In “Serve and Protect,” NCIS is tasked to protect the daughter of a Russian oligarch carrying a deadly secret. Meanwhile, Sam (former NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J) asks Tennant (Vanessa Lachey). for a favor.

NCIS airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by NCIS: Hawai’i at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Episodes of both shows stream live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on-demand the next day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.