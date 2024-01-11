Torres puts his future at stake to confront the man who tormented his family in the 'NCIS' Season 21 premiere.

Torres will come face-to-face with a man from his past when NCIS returns for its 21st season. CBS has revealed a synopsis and photos from the upcoming premiere, titled “​​Algún Día,” which will pick up after season 20’s dramatic cliffhanger ending.

‘NCIS’ Season 21 premieres Feb. 12

(L-R): Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, and Gary Cole as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker in the ‘NCIS’ Season 21 premiere | Robert Voets/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

After an extra-long break because of the Hollywood strikes, NCIS finally returns to TV on Feb. 12. In season 21’s kickoff episode, the NCIS team rallies to help Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has put “his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child,” per plot details shared by the network.

In NCIS Season 20, Torres went deep undercover as a prison inmate in an attempt to stop a Russian terrorist plot. Fortunately, he and the NCIS team managed to prevent an attack. But the trouble wasn’t over for Torres. While behind bars, he spotted a man from his past visiting a fellow prisoner. The young inmate, who was serving time for fraud, told Torres that the man was his mom’s boyfriend who was supposedly helping with his case, but he didn’t trust him. Torres told the other inmate he was right to be suspicious and that he’d likely been framed.

How did Torres know what was going on? A phone call he made to his sister once he was on the outside offered a big clue. “I found him, sis,” he said in a voicemail message. “You know who I’m talking about. The bastard’s still alive, and he’s still doing it.” Whoever this guy is, he did something seriously bad to Torres and his family. Now, he’s going to make him pay.

Will Torres kill his old enemy?

[L-R] Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres; Gary Cole as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker in the ‘NCIS’ Season 21 premiere | Robert Voets/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“Black Sky” ended with Torres sneaking into the mystery man’s house. He was waiting for him, with a gun on the table, when he returned home. At first, the man (played by Al Sapieza) didn’t recognize Torres. Then, he made the connection, telling the agent that he wasn’t a kid anymore. He added that he’s thought a lot about Torres, his mom, and his sister over the years.

“Not as often as I have thought about you,” Torres replied. The man asked what he wanted, and Torres’ reply as he picked up the gun was chilling.

“What I always wanted,” he says. “To watch you die.”

Will Torres really resort to murder to get revenge on his old enemy? A photo from the premiere shows him standing in the stranger’s home, holding a gun. But whether he pulls the trigger is anyone’s guess.

NCIS Season 21 premieres Monday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Episodes stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime and the next day on Paramount+ Essential.

