‘NCIS’ Season 20: Wilmer Valderrama Exit Rumors Are Swirling — and It’s Not the First Time

NCIS exit rumors are swirling, and once again, the subject of those rumors is Wilmer Valderrama (Nick Torres). Some fans are convinced that the That 70’s Show alum is on his way out the door and that the CBS procedural has already introduced his replacement. But this isn’t the first time that fans have speculated that Valderrama is saying goodbye.

‘NCIS’ episode teaser had fans worried about the fate of Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres

A recent NCIS promo had fans worried about the fate of Nick Torres when it teased a plotline about an undercover case that took a dangerous turn. One of the clips actually included the caption, “Monday night just got a whole lot more intense — Torres is playing with fire, and nothing is as it seems.”

To add fuel to the fire, Valderrama posted a pair of images teasing the episode and wrote, “An undercover op goes worst case.” Of course, fans were immediately concerned.

“Wait, this doesn’t mean they are writing you off of the show, does it….?” one fan asked. Another wrote, “Hope that doesn’t mean he is leaving.”

Their worries about Torres’ fate were put to rest by the end of the episode, as he did survive. But, the appearance of an old friend had fans wondering if Valderrama was actually being slowly replaced.

Rumors are swirling that Wilmer Valderrama is leaving after Season 20

NCIS Season 20, Episode 12 “Big Rig” marked the return of Zane Holtz as Torres’ frenemy Special Agent Dale Sawyer. The duo had to set aside their rivalry and work together in order to take down a drug-dealing rig, which Sawyer had close personal ties to.

By the end of the episode, the entire NCIS team was welcoming Sawyer for his work on the undercover operation — and this newfound acceptance got fans talking.

“Okay, a little concerned that Sawyer is being introduced to replace Nick. @WValderrama say it isn’t so! #NCIS,” one fan wrote on Twitter. A second added, “@NCIS_CBS is Sawyer joining the team or replacing a current member on the team. Great episode #NCIS.”

“Sawyer is fitting in! #NCIS,” wrote a third.

This isn’t the first time exit rumors have swirled around the ‘NCIS’ star

A year ago, rumors of Valderrama’s possible exit from NCIS made their way around the internet after it was announced that he had landed another role. The actor is set to play Don Diego de la Vega — aka Zorro — in a new reboot of the classic ABC drama. But since that series is still in development, it hasn’t taken Valderrama away from NCIS yet.

In late 2022, rumors swirled once again when his NCIS co-star Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer) teased Valderrama’s exit in an Instagram post.

In the caption Dietzen wrote, “Damn that’s a good looking team! Wait… where’s Torres? This looks like it’s gonna be a good one folks! (AND Ducky’s back!) New episode of #NCIS Monday 9/8c on CBS!”

Valderrama actually replied by posting a crying emoji, which sparked more fan speculation. But so far, no official exit announcements have been made.

NCIS airs Mondays on CBS.