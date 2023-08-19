Connections in Hollywood often run deeper than fans might suspect. Michael Weatherly, celebrated for his long-standing role in NCIS, has an unexpected link to another popular TV series that might just surprise you.

In the tapestry of television drama, the threads of family connections weave intriguing patterns. As Weatherly’s saga on NCIS unfolded, a familial face was simultaneously rising to prominence on Netflix. Here’s a look at the surprising connection between Weatherly and a star from Virgin River.

Michael Weatherly has a surprising connection to this ‘Virgin River’ star

The Weatherly clan possesses a unique talent for acting. While many recognize the name because of the NCIS star, another name in the family is making waves.

Weatherly’s niece and goddaughter, Alexandra Breckenridge, is diligently carving out her own niche in the cinematic universe, especially within the Netflix realm. Starring as Mel Monroe in the warmly-embraced series, Virgin River, Alexandra has won over countless viewers.

Although there’s a mere 14-year age difference between her and her renowned uncle, it’s clear that she’s taken inspiration from Weatherly’s accomplishments.

But let’s not pigeonhole her achievements; besides her Netflix role, Alexandra has graced audiences with riveting performances in The Walking Dead, portraying Jessie Anderson. Viewers might also recognize her from the emotional roller-coaster series, This Is Us, where she stepped into the shoes of Sophie.

Alexandra Breckenridge almost shared the screen her ‘NCIS’ uncle

As Weatherly embarked on his NCIS journey in the early 2000s, Breckenridge simultaneously made her mark in hit teen films like Big Fat Liar and She’s The Man.

Breckenridge joined the NCIS universe by gracing the series, JAG, the precursor to NCIS. In 2004, she delivered a standout performance, playing a troublesome figure from Petty Officer Jennifer Coates’ history, set on causing chaos.

Weatherly is known for his iconic portrayal of Anthony DiNozzo, initially on JAG and later on NCIS. He also showcased this character in NCIS spin-offs like NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Alongside Pauley Perrette, he’s among the few who’ve been part of all these sister shows. Beyond acting, Weatherly’s talents extend to directing NCIS episodes and crafting tunes for its soundtrack. Yet, many admirers might be surprised about his familial bond with Breckenridge.

Michael Weatherly helped out this ‘Virgin River’ star early in her career

In 2008, Breckenridge opened up about Weatherly’s guiding role during her formative acting years.

According to The List, Breckenridge revealed that she often goes to Weatherly whenever she needs career advice.

“He can commiserate with me about whatever difficulties I’m going through, and he tends to have a lot of really good advice. It’s wonderful to have a family member who’s so close, who’s also my godfather,” she shared.

Beyond his instrumental role in shaping her Hollywood journey, Weatherly’s presence has also been consistent in Breckenridge’s personal life. During her pregnancy with her son, Jack, Weatherly’s spouse played a key role in organizing a memorable baby shower for her.

While Breckenridge shone in series like JAG, The Walking Dead, This Is Us, True Blood, and American Horror Story, she didn’t feature in NCIS. On the other hand, Weatherly made his mark in NCIS from 2003 to 2016. Post-NCIS, he took the helm in the legal drama Bull until 2022.

Speculation is rife about Weatherly’s possible NCIS comeback, but he remains tight-lipped on the matter.