Netlfix Alum Engaged to Former Football Player

Netflix had a hit on its hands with the short-lived but popular Selling Tampa. The show followed successful relators in the Florida area, and one of its stars dated a former Miami Dolphin. The couple recently announced their engagement, which comes after a few years of dating and the birth of their first child together.

Netflix logo | CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Sharelle Rosado is the owner of the realty group that the Netflix series ‘Selling Tampa’ is centered on

The Selling Sunset spinoff is focused on Rosado and her brokerage, Allure Realty, which is comprised of all women realtors of color who sell luxury real estate in the area. She also owns Allure Realty in Miami.

The trailer opens with a cast member saying Rosado was a force in the real estate industry and opted to open her own brokerage. “Sharelle Rosado is a boss-a** b*tch that makes sh*t happen,” Rosado, an Army vet, says about herself in the trailer.

Source: YouTube

Of course, there’s drama and major competition between the realtors. There are issues of realtors meeting their quota, and the cattiness of those who desire Rosado’s attention. One realtor considered going out on her own to start her own firm and poached some of Allure’s top realtors.

Midway through the season, Rosado reveals she’s in a relationship with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. By the season finale, she discovers she’s pregnant with their first child together. With Johnson, the blended family has 10 children in total.

She’s now engaged to Chad Johnson

A year after giving birth to their daughter Serenity, Johnson planned a surprise proposal in Miami for his longtime love. The newly engaged couple chatted with PEOPLE Magazine about their memorable evening.

“I’m honestly shocked! I’m at a loss for words. This was absolutely beautiful, and to see my family and friends here to celebrate our love, that really did it for me,” Rosado told the publication exclusively after the proposal. Johnson told her they were going to an event but instead had 20 of her closest friends and family members hiding in wait and watching the moment. It’s something Rosado says she never imagined Johnson would be able to pull off because he’s “not a planner.”

It’s a full-circle moment for the couple, who have been referring to themselves as engaged for some time without the actual ring. “Although in my heart I knew we were always meant to be, now that it’s official, it’s even more special than I could have ever dreamed,” she added. The two are planning a destination wedding in the Bahamas.

The show was canceled after one season

Despite the show’s success, Selling Tampa was canceled after just one season. The show had big streaming numbers, even landing in the Top 10 on Netflix. Some of the cast attributed the cancellation to racism, as noted in their interview with Page Six. But Rosado isn’t crying over it. She has her businesses, family, and wedding to look forward to.