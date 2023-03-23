‘New Girl’ Star Jake Johnson Thinks Jess Day and Nick Miller Are Totally Still Together

When New Girl ended in 2018, fans saw a satisfying conclusion. After season after season of near romantic misses, the show’s three main couples were together and happy. Jessica Day and Nick Miller were the last of the group to figure it out, but Jake Johnson, the actor who played Nick Miller for all seven seasons, thinks Nick and Jess made it last long after the final episode of New Girl.

Jake Johnson has thoughts on where Nick and Jess are today

Jake Johnson thinks Nick and Jess are still together. The famed actor appeared on a panel at SXSW and happily discussed where his character would be today. According to IndieWire, Johnson is confident that Nick and Jess would be just as blissfully happy today as they were when the show ended in May 2018.

Nick and Jess | FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Johnson hasn’t only been thinking about the fate of Nick and Jess since the show ended, either. He had an opinion about where the rest of the characters would be now, too. He contends that the show’s creator, Liz Merriweather, wouldn’t have anything tragic befall the characters because the show was always so upbeat. That means Cece Parekh and Schmidt and Aly Nelson and Winston Bishop would be happily married still, too.

Were Nick and Jess the endgame couple of ‘New Girl’?

While Johnson seems pretty certain that Nick and Jess are still together, was the couple the official endgame couple of New Girl? While the show’s premise was fairly unique, it followed the same winning formula as other series that came before it, namely Friends. Just like Friends, New Girl didn’t have just one central couple. The series had several couples, and fans are split on who the official “endgame” couple was.

While Nick and Jess certainly have fans, some think Jessica Day may have ended up with the wrong man. We could make a case for Dr. Sam Sweeney being Jess’ true perfect match if it weren’t for pesky Diane. Nick had a pretty good thing going with Reagan Lucas, too. So while we were happy they ended up together, we could see their lives going in different directions, too.

Schmidt and Cece | FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

There is one couple from New Girl that we couldn’t imagine not ending up together. In our opinion, Cece and Schmidt were the show’s ultimate endgame couple. Just like Johnson, we assume the duo is also still together.

Will there be a ‘New Girl’ reboot?

With so many successful, beloved shows finding their way back onto TV in reboots, we cannot help but wonder about the chances of New Girl returning to TV or a streaming platform. While the idea is exciting, fans won’t see a reboot soon.

The cast of ‘New GIrl’ | FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

In October 2022, Max Greenfield addressed the idea. He said that while intrigued by the idea of returning, he was apprehensive. Greenfield told E! News that he didn’t like the idea of undoing what the writers had done to wrap up the characters and their stories. Greenfield and some of his castmates also argued that the series hadn’t ended long enough ago to entertain a reboot. Greenfield portrayed Schmidt for all seven seasons, developing his unique mannerisms and accent as he went.