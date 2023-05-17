Nia Long Was Once Told She Wouldn’t Work With Denzel Washington Because of Her Looks

Actor Nia Long has worked with a variety of leading men which has ranged from Will Smith to Morris Chestnut. But perhaps one of the veteran leading men that has eluded Long’s grasp has been Oscar-winner Denzel Washington.

Long was told, however, working with Washington might have been a pipe dream for her based on her appearance.

Nia Long was told her looks would get in the way of working with Denzel Washington

Nia Long | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Despite Long’s many collaborations in the film industry, there have been a few actors Long has yet to work with. One of them was Oscar-winner Meryl Streep, a star who Long couldn’t even believe recognized her.

“She is my favorite actress and probably one of the best actresses in this business. There’s something very tender about her and warm. I just love that. I met her and she was like ‘Hi, Nia Long.’ I was like, ‘You know my name?’ And she was like, ‘Of course. My kids love you,’” Long once said according to Black Film.

Another respected actor who Long wanted to work with was Washington. The Best Man star was enamored by Washington’s talents in front of the camera, but she was told working with him would be a long shot at one point. If only because of her youthful appearance.

“There was a time when I was told there’s no way, you just look too young,” she said. “I think that I’ve matured as a woman and as an actress and I think I would [be] perfect to work opposite him now. I admire his ability to transcend all the stereotypes of who we are as black people.”

It wasn’t the first time Long was told her appearance wouldn’t mesh well with other stars. In an interview with Yahoo, she wasn’t cast in 2000’s Charlie’s Angels because of her looks as well. Only this time she was seen as not being young enough.

“Charlie’s Angels did not want me because they said I looked too sophisticated and too old next to Drew Barrymore,” she said.

Nia Long once felt Hollywood didn’t see Denzel Washington as black

Perhaps another reason why Long might have once felt working alongside Washington was slim was due to Hollywood’s perception. The star theorized that stars like Washington and even Will Smith weren’t seen as Black. She felt, because of this, they often weren’t depicted in roles that featured Black love interests or families.

“They see them as superstars,” Long said in a 2012 interview with Houston Style. “I suspect they pair them with a white or a Latina star because that takes the pressure off their having to market the movie as a black film, which in my opinion is completely ridiculous.”

This was disappointing to Long, who believed positive imagery of Black families was scarce in mainstream cinema.

“It certainly would be great to see more films featuring the black family and showing that we are capable of having that unit strong and present and beautiful, because that’s so much of who we really are,” she said.

Nia Long’s ideal lover would have traits from all of her leading men

Given the many actors Long has worked with, it’s easy to get to know her co-stars on a personal level. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star confided that her ideal lover would have traits from several of the leading men she’s bonded with.

“Will Smith’s sense of humor, Larenz Tate’s sexuality, There’s something very mysterious about Omar Epps that I like. The eccenticness of Terrence Howard. He’s very eccentric and I like it. The dedication to family of Ice Cube. He is really about his family and he keeps them separate. He’s a good guy and a good husband and he really puts them first. That’s admirable,” Long said.