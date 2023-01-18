Noah Centineo Says he is the “Anti-Tom Cruise” for This Reason

Noah Centineo has been a leading man in romantic comedies for much of his career. After gaining international renown with the To All the Boys film series, Centineo went on to star in similar films like The Perfect Date and Sierra Burgess is a Loser. However, his new role in Netflix‘s The Recruit shows he has what it takes to branch out into the drama genre. Here’s why Centineo thinks he is the anti-Tom Cruise.

Noah Centineo prefers not to do stunt work

Centineo stars in Netflix’s latest hit, The Recruit playing a fresh-out-of-law-school fledgling lawyer who lands a job at the CIA. After encountering a former CIA asset who wants to expose the agency’s secrets, Centineo’s character Owen Hendricks finds himself in murky international politics and menacing individuals and groups.

The action heats up Hendricks tries to fulfill his duties to the agency. The role required a lot of physical activity, and Centineo recently revealed that he prefers not to do his own stunts. In an interview with Today promoting the show, the hosts asked the star if he did many of his stunts, to which Centineo said, “I like to do as many as I can, but I also like to say that I’m kind of like the anti-Tom Cruise.”

Cruise is famously known for performing his own stunts in his movies, regardless of how extreme they may be. According to Variety, Cruise even got injured once while jumping across buildings in Mission: Impossible-Fallout resulting in a 3-month delay in production to allow him to heal.

“I had a stunt double named Kenny, and Kenny was the greatest person on the planet,” Centineo said, adding, “Kenny actually looked way too cool.” Centineo said that his stunt double was almost too cool that he had to ask him to “hesitate” and “freak out a little more,” to sell the part.

More on the cast of ‘The Recruit’

Centineo is joined by Laura Haddock, who plays the CIA asset Max Meladze, one of the main character’s love interests. Haddock previously played Meredith Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and also appeared as Viviane in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Aarti Mann stars as Violet, one of Owen’s coworkers who constantly messes with him. Mann has been in The Big Bang Theory, Never Have I Ever, Leverage and Heroes. Colton Dunn plays Lester, Owen’s other coworker who helps Violet mess with Owen. He is popular for his role in the workplace comedy Superstore as Garrett McNeil.

Fivel Stewart appears as Hannah, Owen’s ex-girlfriend and roommate. Stewart played Izzie in Atypical for three seasons. Daniel Quincy Annoh plays Owen and Hannah’s roommate and Owen’s friend, while Kristian Bruun plays Janus, Owen’s overstressed coworker who helps him out. Bruun played Alison Hendrix’s husband in Orphan Black and appeared in Nikita and Murdoch Mysteries.

Vondie Curtis-Hall stars as Owen’s boss Walter Nyland who also doubles as the CIA’s general counsel. Curtis-Hall starred as Dr. Dennis Hancock in Chicago Hope and played Ben Ulrich in Marvel’s Daredevil.

Will there be another season of ‘The Recruit’?

Noah Centineo attends the World Premiere of Netflix’s “The Recruit” in 2022 I Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Season 1 of The Recruit ended on a cliffhanger, a clear sign that the creators have plans for another season. The series has so far enjoyed good reception, with 95 million hours viewed in its first week on Netflix. According to Forbes, The Recruit took the top spot when it premiered, unseating other hits like Wednesday, which dominated the streamer for weeks.

Netflix has yet to greenlight a second season of The Recruit, but given its impressive reception, the news may arrive any day now.