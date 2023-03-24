Olivia Wilde’s Legal Team Says Jason Sudeikis Put Her in Debt During Their Custody Battle

Actor Olivia Wilde is getting real about the financial impact of divorce. The actor’s legal team reportedly says her ex-husband, Jason Sudeikis, put her “into debt” during their custody battle.

Wilde is reportedly having financial difficulty after fighting for the custody of her children. In a legal document obtained by Daily Mail, Wilde’s legal team says Sudeikis was allowed to “litigate Olivia into debt.”

“Jason should not be permitted to litigate Olivia into debt and then claim she should be deprived of her right to seek a needs-based fee contribution from him,” wrote the legal team in court documents (via Daily Mail). “While the details of Jason’s finances are presently unknown as he refused to substantively respond to basic discovery, she is aware that he is far wealthier than she is.”

The team went on to say that Wilde can’t afford repeated filings. According to them, Sudeikis has the financial means to continue the court battles.

“While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot,” the team continues. “Jason seems intent on throwing whatever he can against the wall to see what will stick, and this Request for Order seeking a stay of the California Parentage action is just the latest example.”

Olivia Wilde’s net worth

As of this writing, Wilde has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Some of Wilde’s income is from her work as a producer and director. She made her directorial debut with the 2011 short film Free Hugs. After directing two music videos, she went on to direct the 2019 film Book Smart. Some of her recent films include Don’t Worry Darling (2022) and Babylon (2022).

Olivia Wilde’s acting career

One of Wilde’s early acting roles was in the 2004 movie The Girl Next Door. She then starred in the TV series Skin from 2003 to 2005. After that, Wilde appeared on The O.C. She played the character Alex Kelly from 2004 to 2005. Some of her other acting roles include appearances in The Black Donnellys (2007), Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (2010), TRON: Legacy (2010), House (2007-2012), and Don’t Worry Darling (2022).

Olivia Wilde’s thoughts on getting served with court papers during CinemaCon

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Wilde recalled the embarrassing moment when she was served with court papers in front of hundreds of people at CinemaCon. According to the publication, Wilde believes Sudeikis planned this so he could “disrupt” her big moment.

“So many people were shocked on my behalf,” Wilde tells Vanity Fair. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t that shocked. There’s a reason that I didn’t stay in that relationship. Unfortunately, that was consistent with my experience of the relationship. So, I was probably the least shocked. But I was also deeply saddened by it—and disturbed by it in lots of ways.”

Wilde continues, “It took a tremendous amount of forethought. And I will tell you, there are so many other ways to do that. I am not someone who lives in hiding. If that experience hadn’t been public, I never would have spoken of it, because I never would want my kids to know that happened. Unfortunately, they will know that happened.”

