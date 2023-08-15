'OutDaughtered' Season 9 features Adam and Danielle Busby with their 6 daughters, and Adam's already saving money for his kids' weddings.

TLC’s OutDaughtered Season 9 continues to show Adam and Danielle Busby navigating life with six daughters. Their oldest daughter, Blayke Busby, enters seventh grade in 2023. And the Busby quints turned 8 this year. Adam says he’s already planning for his daughters’ wedding. Here’s what he said.

‘OutDaughtered’ Season 9 star Adam Busby says he’s already saving for his daughters’ weddings

Fans keeping up with OutDaughtered Season 9 can’t believe how fast Adam and Danielle Busby’s daughters grew. Blayke Busby turned 12 years old in 2023, and she’s excited to enter seventh grade. As for the Busby quints, they turned 8 years old in 2023 and joined the third grade.

Adam and Danielle’s kids will be teenagers and adults before Adam and Danielle know it. And that means the couple’s already planning for the future. Adam told Houston Life he was saving his pennies for everything to come.

“Have you started saving for weddings yet?” one of the interviewers joked to Adam.

“Oh, yes,” the father of six replied. “It’s just one of those questions I dread. Because it’s like, every time I think about it, you know, the blood pressure starts to rise. But, you know, it’s just one of those things where we’re just trying to live in the moment and enjoy the time that we have now. But, that time will come.”

While Adam and Danielle love living in the moment with their kids, they also like to revisit past footage. Danielle revealed she doesn’t remember many of the early days with the quints, as she barely slept.

“I mean, we didn’t sleep,” Danielle said. “You were on a 24-hour schedule of feeding babies every two and a half hours, and it took two hours to feed all of them, so you really only … I mean, you slept when you could. I love the beginning footage and the early years because I don’t remember a lot.”

Hazel Busby already had a ‘boyfriend’ at 7 years old

Adam and Danielle Busby will eventually have to face life with their six daughters dating. And OutDaughtered fans may remember when Hazel Busby had her first boyfriend, Graham, at just 7 years old.

“I like hanging out with Graham and my sisters,” Hazel told the cameras. “He’s funny, and Graham says nice things to me.”

Unfortunately, Graham and Hazel hadn’t seen each other much during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But Adam and Danielle needed to call a plumber to repair their home — and Graham’s father was the plumber they called. So, Adam and Danielle invited Graham over to hang out with Hazel and her sisters for a pool day while Graham’s father made house repairs.

“Graham’s been her man for the past two years,” Danielle joked. “All the girls pick on Hazel a little bit, like, ‘Hazel’s got a boyfriend.’ But she totally owns it. We’re in trouble.”

OutDaughtered Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.