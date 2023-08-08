Hazel Busby has 'always kind of been behind' the rest of the Busby quints, Danielle Busby says. Here's what she explained in 'OutDaughtered.'

TLC’s OutDaughtered Season 9 is here, and Danielle and Adam Busby returned to show fans their lives in 2023. Now that the quints turned 8 in April 2023, they’re learning new skills, like riding bicycles. Unfortunately, Hazel Busby doesn’t take well to riding her bike. And it may remind fans of the one time Danielle admitted that Hazel lags behind her sisters when building new skills.

Danielle Busby once said Hazel Busby has always ‘been behind’ the other Busby quints

OutDaughtered Season 9 fans adore watching Hazel Busby take on new challenges. The sweet-mannered 8-year-old appears more cautious than the other Busby quints. And in the past, Danielle Busby said Hazel has “always been kind of behind” her sisters.

An early season of OutDaughtered showed Danielle consulting with a preschool for the quints. “We will need them all walking,” the preschool teacher told Danielle. “It’s kind of a safety thing because what will happen if they’re not is the other kids will trample all over them.” Danielle said Hazel wasn’t walking yet, though the four other quints were.

Danielle consulted with Adam Busby regarding the situation. The parents could either put the four other quints into preschool first or wait for Hazel to catch up to her sisters so all the quints could enter school at once.

“It seems like it’s always Hazel, and I hate that it’s Hazel,” Adam told the cameras. “We don’t want to have four little girls all doing one thing and then the other one falling behind.”

Adam and Danielle brought an occupational therapist to their home to help speed up Hazel’s learning. Given what went down with the occupational therapist, Danielle guessed Hazel had about two months before she’d start walking.

“I don’t even see this as an issue,” Danielle told Adam after he seemed alarmed. “It’s just her phase of where she’s going. She’s always kind of been behind in all the mobile skills.”

“You just have it in the back of your mind that, ‘I know that Hazel is lagging a little bit behind right now physically, but now that she’s not going to school, is that affecting her socially?'” Adam mentioned later in the episode.

Thankfully, Hazel caught up to the other quints when learning to walk.

‘OutDaughtered’ Season 9 shows Hazel Busby scared to learn how to ride a bicycle

OutDaughtered Season 9 shows Hazel Busby lagging behind the Busby quints once more. The quints are learning how to ride their bicycles. Some kids take to the skill easier than others — but Hazel has a tough time.

“I’m not excited to learn how to ride my bike,” Hazel says, according to a clip posted to People.

Adam Busby noted that Hazel “freezes up” while on the bike, causing it to tip. He also noted her ongoing issues with her eyes may be the reason. Danielle Busby didn’t want to jump to that conclusion just yet.

“I just don’t wanna jump to that being the thing every time,” Danielle said. “I don’t like doing that to her. Because we wouldn’t second guess that if it was any of the other girls. But because Hazel has nystagmus, we must immediately say, ‘This is what this is.’”

“It’s just, we don’t know what we don’t know,” Adam added. “And until Hazel can fully understand and communicate exactly what she sees and what she’s feeling at any given moment, we just do the best that we can.”

OutDaughtered Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

