Will Adam and Danielle Busby and their six daughters be back on TLC? Odds are looking good for an 'OutDaughtered' Season 10.

TLC has said goodbye to the Busby family – at least for now. OutDaughtered Season 9 wrapped up on August 29, with a special episode that saw dad Adam Busby accompanying his quintuplet girls to a daddy-daughter dance. But is that the last we’ve seen of Adam, wife Danielle, and their six daughters? Here’s what we know about OutDaughtered Season 10.

Will there be an ‘OutDaughtered’ Season 10?

TLC has not announced whether OutDaughtered will return for season 10. That’s not surprising. The network usually doesn’t confirm that shows are returning until shortly before they air. However, there’s a good chance that fans will be seeing more of the Busby family on TV.

Adam confirmed the Busby family is filming more episodes of ‘OutDaughtered’

Though there’s no official word on the future of OutDaughtered, Adam has said that new episodes are in the works. Earlier in August, he shared on his Instagram Story that the family had begun filming a new season. More recently, he replied to a fan on Instagram who wanted to know if there would be another season “soon.”

“Yes!” Adam replied.

That’s great news for OutDaughtered fans, who had to endure a more than two-year wait between seasons 8 and 9. After filming wrapped for the show’s eighth season, Adam and Danielle realized their family needed a break. Initially, they weren’t sure they’d ever return to TV.

“We honestly didn’t think we would ever come back,” Adam explained in a video on their YouTube channel, It’s a Buzz World.

But after some time of “rest and replenishment,” per Danielle, they began to reconsider. Ultimately, they realized they felt a calling to share their story with the world.

“I didn’t want to jump back into TV,” Danielle shared. But despite her reservations, she felt that “God [was] telling us to go back in the light.”

A big behind-the-scenes change also affected Adam and Danielle’s decision to return to TV. They are now executive producers of OutDaughtered, which gives them more control over storylines and other aspects of the show.

Where to watch ‘OutDaughtered’

Adam Busby and Danielle Busby (center) of ‘OutDaughtered’ with their six daughters | TLC

Though the Busbys might be filming more content for their reality show, it will likely be some time before those episodes are available to watch. In the meantime, OutDaughtered fans can catch up on past seasons. All nine seasons of OutDaughtered are currently streaming on both Max and discovery+. Episodes are also available for purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Busby family devotees can also keep up with the family of eight on their social and YouTube channel. Or they can stream another show about families with multiples, such as Doubling Down With the Derricos or Quints By Surprise.

