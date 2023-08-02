Danielle Busby's twin sisters, Ashley and Crystal, used to appear in 'OutDaughtered.' Where are they in 2023?

TLC’s OutDaughtered Season 9 continues to show Adam and Danielle Busby as they navigate life with six daughters. The Busby quints are growing fast, and their oldest daughter, Blayke, is well into middle school. In past seasons of OutDaughtered, fans saw Danielle’s twin sisters, Ashley and Crystal. So, where are Ashley and Crystal now? Here’s what to know.

Where are Danielle Busby’s sisters? The ‘OutDaughtered’ star has twin siblings

Danielle Busby has older twin sisters that were first introduced in earlier seasons of OutDaughtered. The Busby kids call Crystal and Ashley, Danielle’s sisters, KiKi and LiLi, respectively.

Ashley and Crystal grew up with Danielle in Louisiana and even created their own fitness apparel business together. The CADi Fitness company was born from the sisters’ collective passion for fitness.

“We were born in Louisiana and raised by a single mother,” the bio for CADi Fitness states. “From a very young age, we learned that to achieve anything it would take hard (even manual labor) work and dedication. We grew to rely on and support each other through every phase of life. Beginning with babysitting at the ages of 10 and 11 through our college years, to marriage, through our individual battles with infertility, to our now Big ‘Ole Family. Giving up was never an option!”

Danielle and her sisters are also religious. “We embrace the love of our Savior and are driven to push forward to be the best we can be for ourselves, each other, and our families,” the bio continues.

So, where are Danielle’s sisters now? It seems Ashley still lives close to Danielle and Adam in Houston, Texas. Crystal likely also lives in Houston, as her husband, Dale, works for Houston-based company Lance Rental Company. Danielle said in the past that she likes to catch up with her sisters every weekend, and she hasn’t mentioned either of them moving further away.

“Love my sisters. Dinner dates tonight,” Danielle captioned a post on Instagram showing her with Ashley and Crystal in December 2022.

Will Crystal and Ashley appear in ‘OutDaughtered’ Season 9?

OutDaughtered Season 9 fans would love to see Danielle Busby’s sisters appear in the new season. So far, it’s unclear how involved Crystal and Ashley will be in the series moving forward. While they filmed episodes of the show in the past, Adam Busby mentioned that the Busby quints will get more air time now that they’re older. This means there isn’t as much of a need for extended family to appear.

“Honestly, just because the quints are so talkative and active, they’re all wearing their own microphones this season,” Adam shared on Instagram, according to TV Shows Ace. “They play a much bigger role in episodes now. The actual format of the shows are gonna be a lot different. … Well now, we just have the quints who are full-on little people, and so it helps a lot, and so it’s not necessarily needed as much.”

With that said, Danielle loves filming the show with her siblings. “Would I have done the show without them? Well, it’s made it more exciting with them,” she told Channel Guide Magazine in 2016. “I love being able to capture moments with them. And I see them all the time — especially my sister that lives here close to me — so it would have been weird not having her involved, them involved, because we’re always together, even with Mom and Crystal and Darryl living in Louisiana.”

OutDaughtered Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

