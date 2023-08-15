'OutDaughtered' Season 9 gives fans more insight into Hazel Busby's eye condition after she sees a new doctor. Here's what's going on.

TLC’s OutDaughtered Season 9 gives fans an update on Hazel Busby’s eyes. Hazel has nystagmus, a condition that causes her eyes to make repetitive, uncontrolled back-and-forth movements. When Hazel was a baby, she had corrective surgery, and she still needs to get her eyes checked in 2023. And Adam and Danielle Busby learned in season 9 of the show that Hazel likely doesn’t need more eye surgeries in the future.

Adam and Danielle Busby talk about Hazel Busby’s eyes in ‘OutDaughtered’ Season 9

Like past show seasons, OutDaughtered Season 9 focuses on Hazel Busby’s eyes. Adam and Danielle Busby have dealt with Hazel’s nystagmus ever since she was a baby, and while she had corrective surgery, it didn’t solve all of her eye problems. A clip from the new season shows Adam and Danielle taking Hazel to a new eye doctor in the hopes of receiving good news about her condition.

“I’ve heard really great things about this eye doctor, so I have some hope that this will work out,” Danielle told the cameras before the visit with the new eye doctor.

“I think we’re hopefully out of the woods, looking down the road at any sort of surgery or anything like that,” Adam said. “But, what’s she gonna see? Is she gonna see something that the other doctors haven’t spotted? You just never know.”

Thankfully, after the visit, Hazel was in good spirits. “I think it was good,” she said after getting her pupils dilated. She also said she loves the new doctor even more than her last eye doctor.

“She was so good with Hazel, just building her up,” Danielle said of the new doctor. Danielle added that Hazel talked more during that appointment than she ever had during past appointments.

Thankfully, Adam and Danielle received fantastic news about Hazel’s eyes.

“Doing all this research on nystagmus and just seeing all the worst things that could happen, and then stepping into this appointment and then hearing that Hazel has 20/30 vision, you know, it’s awesome,” Adam said.

“[The doctor’s] not talking about any surgery, and hopefully, we’ll never have another surgery,” Danielle added. “And I didn’t know that 20/40 was that requirement to be able to drive, and so I just don’t have that much concern about what Hazel can accomplish.”

Fans hoping to catch OutDaughtered Season 9 asked Adam Busby on social media about Hazel Busby’s eyes.

“On this season of OutDaughtered, do we get any updates on Hazel’s eyes?” the fan asked Adam.

“Hazel’s eyes — we do regular check-ups with her, probably every three to six months, depending on what’s going on,” Adam said in a video. “I mean, pretty much every season, we’ll get at least one little update on Hazel’s eyes. … I don’t want to give away too much.”

OutDaughtered Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

