‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Filmed El Dorado Scenes and More in a Caribbean Locale

At the end of Outer Banks Season 2, the Pogues find themselves stranded on an island they dub Poguelandia. Fans of the Netflix series know the show is set in North Carolina’s Outer Banks but filmed in South Carolina’s Charleston. But what about tropical locations like Poguelandia — where do they film? Find out where season 3 of Outer Banks was filmed, including what served as the backdrop for Poguelandia and the other island locations in new episodes of the Netflix series.

Rudy Pankow as JJ in season 3 of ‘Outer Banks’ | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Season 3 has the Pogues searching the globe for treasure

The third season of Outer Banks picks up where season 2 left off. Once John B. (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) find their way off of Poguelandia, they’re on a bigger treasure hunt than before.

“This treasure hunt feels like it’s never-ending,” Cline told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the season 3 release. “But these kids are so determined and they’ve outlasted everyone that they’ve gone up against. This season, the stakes are higher and the treasure hunt is at an all-time high.” As Daviss revealed, the treasure hunt will take the Pogues to El Dorado, the mythical lost city of gold. Fans will also get to see locations like Tres Rocas, Venezuela within the narrative of the story.

‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 filmed in Barbados at the beginning of 2022

Season 3 has the Kooks and Pogues in various tropical locations, including Poguelandia, Guadalupe, and South America. Based on social media posts, the cast of Outer Banks were filming in Barbados early in 2022, a location that inspired the storyline in season 3.

Showrunner Josh Pate told Entertainment Weekly how filming in Barbados “opened up” the El Dorado treasure hunt. “Shooting in Barbados in season 2 really opened up some ideas from people that we met and stories that we heard,” Pate said. “Then it dovetailed into the mythology that we had for the adventure story this season. It explores an earlier pocket of history than the Antebellum stuff that was tied to the mythology of the Royal Merchant Gold, and it ties back into different cultures from South America.”

The cast being in Barbados and learning about the Caribbean and West Indies influenced the narrative in season 3. “The new bad guy and the culture that we explore are in that part of the world and it’s a little older part of history that we’re synthesizing,” Pate added.

‘Outer Banks’ mostly films in Charleston, South Carolina

Production for Outer Banks Season 3 began in South Carolina in March 2022 and wrapped in September. The Netflix series has filmed in South Carolina since season 1 because of North Carolina’s anti-LGBTQ law, House Bill 2, which requires transgender people to use public restrooms that match the biological sex listed on their birth certificate instead of what matches their gender identity.

As a result of the bill, Netflix wanted the series to find another location to film Outer Banks. So, Charleston became the show’s home.

What time does ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 come out?

The third season of Outer Banks comes out on Netflix on Feb. 23, 2023. Like most Netflix shows, all 10 episodes will be released at 12 p.m. PT and 3 p.m. ET for viewers on the east coast.