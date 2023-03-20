This ‘Outer Banks’ Star Was Almost Finn in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

Outer Banks has broken records for Netflix and captivated millions of fans. The show premiered in April 2020 and returned for two more seasons. Now, with the confirmation that Outer Banks Season 4 will happen, fans are diving deeper to learn more about the show’s stars. At the forefront is actor Chase Stokes, who’s worked for years to get his big break. Before landing his role in the hit Netflix series, Stokes auditioned for several other major roles, including a pivotal part in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Chase Stokes shot to fame as John B in ‘Outer Banks’

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, and Drew Starkey | Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

Stokes was introduced to fans worldwide as the roguish young “Pogue” John B in Outer Banks. As the series protagonist and leader of a group of teens in search of lost treasure, Stokes quickly became a fan favorite. His character’s romance with Sarah Cameron, played by Madelyn Cline, mirrored his real-life relationship with his co-star, boosting his fame.

Stokes has reprised his role as John B in successive seasons of Outer Banks. And with the fourth season now in development, fans will soon get another fix of their favorite character.

What did Chase Stokes say about auditioning for the role of Finn in ‘Star Wars’?

Before Stokes got his big break in Outer Banks, he was a hardworking young actor trying to succeed in a tough industry.

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed Celeb, he played with puppies while talking about notable roles he didn’t get. The 30-year-old actor revealed that “when they rebooted Star Wars, my first audition ever in LA was for John Boyega’s role.”

John Boyega, as Star Wars fans know, portrays the Force-sensitive former Stormtrooper Finn in the prequel series. The role would be a breakout for Boyega, leading to exciting opportunities for the actor.

Of course, it would take a few more years before Stokes got his big break. But he hasn’t forgotten how hard he’s had to work for parts during his career.

Stokes also auditioned for ‘Stranger Things’

Finn isn’t the only role Stokes auditioned for before landing Outer Banks. The actor recently told Access Hollywood he also tried out for Steve Harrington in the Netflix hit Stranger Things.

“I actually read for Steve Harrington and forgot all the lines and absolutely effed up the audition. I drove eight hours from Atlanta back to Orlando regretting every moment of my life on that,” Stokes revealed.

Despite losing the role of Steve (which went to Joe Keery), Stokes got a small part at the end of the first season — as a “jerk” who speeds past Jonathan and Nancy while the two are on their way to the Upside Down.

“I’m just thankful for the Duffer brothers for giving me an opportunity to do my job and to start my career,” Stokes said. “I mean, if it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be here, and the executive producers and the Netflix people who are part of that show were also part of Stranger Things. It’s a very full-circle moment for me.”