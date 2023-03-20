‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Was Almost This Major Character in ‘Stranger Things’: ‘I Completely Effed Up’

Chase Stokes is one of the biggest stars of the fan-favorite Netflix series Outer Banks. Bubbling with teen romantic drama and treasure-hunting intrigue, the show became an instant hit on the streaming giant upon its early-2020 premiere. From the beginning, fans gravitated to Stokes, who plays one of the leads in Outer Banks. Although Stokes is relatively new to stardom, he’s been a working actor for some time — and in a recent interview, the young actor opened up about a coveted role on Stranger Things that he lost.

Chase Stokes says the popularity of ‘Outer Banks’ is ‘magical’

Chase Stokes on Mar. 1, 2023, in New York City | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Outer Banks tells the story of a group of teens embroiled in a treasure hunt connected to John B’s father. John B, as played by Stokes, is the group’s leader. Charming and slightly reckless, John B becomes involved in a star-crossed romance with Sarah Cameron, played by Madelyn Cline.

Stokes has become a heartthrob thanks to the success of Outer Banks. The 30-year-old actor graces the covers of magazines and appears in countless social media posts and TikTok videos. Still, he has admitted he’s ready to take on more challenging roles, even if he acknowledges the popularity of Outer Banks as “magical.”

What did Chase Stokes say about bombing his ‘Stranger Things’ audition?

Before Stokes landed his breakout role in the Netflix series, he tried out for several other projects, including Stranger Things. In a recent Access Hollywood interview, the actor revealed he bombed his audition for the role of Steve Harrington in the hit sci-fi series.

“I actually read for Steve Harrington and forgot all the lines and absolutely effed up the audition,” Stokes admitted. “I drove eight hours from Atlanta back to Orlando regretting every moment of my life on that.”

Stokes acknowledged how well the actor who landed the role, Joe Keery, portrays Steve.

“He’s so damn good as Steve Harrington,” Stokes said. “I’m super-proud of him. I’ve talked to him a little bit throughout the years.”

It seems as though there’s no bad blood between the actors. Keery also enjoyed a big breakout in a Netflix series, with Steve Harrington becoming a fan favorite.

Stokes briefly appeared at the end of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1

Even though Stokes didn’t get the part of Steve, he still landed a small role in Stranger Things. Fans can spot Stokes in season 1 episode 6 when Nancy and Jonathan travel to the Upside Down to battle the creatures. On their way, a “jerk” named Reed passes them in the car. He might be hard to spot, but Stokes is the actor playing Reed.

In his interview with Access Hollywood, Stokes revealed he’s grateful to the Duffer brothers for giving him a chance to appear in the hit series, even if it wasn’t as a lead character.

“I’m just thankful for the Duffer brothers for giving me an opportunity to do my job and to start my career,” he said. “I mean, if it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be here, and the executive producers and the Netflix people who are part of that show were also part of Stranger Things. It’s a very full-circle moment for me.”