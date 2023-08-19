‘Outlander’ fans have some issues with the first half of season 7 despite author Diana Gabaldon calling it ‘amazingly successful.’

Season 7 of Outlander has taken fans on a riveting journey filled with unexpected twists and turns. While the creator of the series, Diana Gabaldon, found the season “amazingly successful,” the response from the audience has been mixed.

Some fans have expressed discontent as the show dives into various storylines, shifting focus away from the iconic duo Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe). Despite Gabaldon’s satisfaction, the deviation from the expected narrative has sparked debates and opened room for criticism and reflection.

Diana Gabaldon reveals her reaction to season 7

The midseason finale of season 7 of Outlander marked the start of another Droughtlander period. Although the show won’t be back until 2024, the episode served as an action-packed and fitting initiation to the hiatus, rich with narrative.

The installment set the stage for the future of Jamie and Claire in Scotland as they steer clear of the American Revolutionary War.

Yet, it also introduced a suspenseful twist concerning the fate of Jemmy (Blake Johnston-Miller) and Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton). Viewers were left pondering if Roger (Richard Rankin) and Buck (Dairmaid Murtagh) would locate them after their journey back through the stones to find Roger’s son.

Reflecting on the seventh season in a conversation with Parade, Gabaldon expressed her belief that the season had achieved remarkable success.

“I thought [the season] was amazingly successful at taking an immense amount of material, distilling it into vivid strands, and weaving them into a mostly coherent and very absorbing story,” Gabaldon explained.

Unfortunately, not everyone agrees with the Outlander author.

‘Outlander’ fans share their thoughts on the first half of season 7

When a show like Outlander hits the screens, scrutiny, and critical opinions from certain viewership segments is inevitable.

The excitement ran high among most fans eager to witness the Fraser family’s next chapter at the start of season 7. But some also longed for more screen time with Jamie and Claire.

Unlike previous seasons centered mainly on the iconic Outlander duo, this season shifted gears, focusing intensively on several story arcs.

The season saw an early divergence. Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger journeyed to 1980s Scotland with their children, leaving Jamie and Claire in the 1770s.

The series also brought other characters into focus, and each one took screen time away from Jamie and Claire. It didn’t take long before fans expressed their disappointment with this development.

Even though Gabaldon expressed satisfaction with how season 7 unfolded, one Outlander producer acknowledged that they’ve taken note of the criticisms.

‘Outlander’ EP Maril Davis opens up about the criticism from fans

Addressing the critiques of Outlander’s season 7, Maril Davis, the executive producer, conceded that some viewers were dissatisfied with the show’s direction.

In an exclusive conversation with Radio Times, Davis shared her initial astonishment at the criticisms.

“I’m kind of surprised by that because– we can’t always, but we try to follow the books as much as possible, and this really does follow the books,” she explained.

Davis also emphasized that while Jamie and Claire remain the focus, the intricate weave of characters in their love story is vital. The audience also relishes watching these narratives evolve over the years.

“So, it’s impossible to tell Jamie and Claire’s story without telling these other stories,” Davis noted.

Similar to Davis, numerous fans have enjoyed how close the TV adaptation is to the original content. The series couldn’t keep things true to the source material without exploring these characters.

As for the current state of affairs, fans should find joy in knowing that Jamie, Claire, and Ian have reached an optimistic phase in their lives. In the midseason finale, the trio returned home to Scotland after triumphing in the Second Battle of Saratoga.