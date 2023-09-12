‘Outlander’ is gearing up for the 8th and final season and executive producer Maril Davis knows exactly where she wants Jamie and Claire to end up.

As Outlander heads into its final season, fans are left pondering the future of their favorite star-crossed lovers, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe).

The show’s executive producer, Maril Davis, has officially added her thoughts on Jamie and Claire’s fate. The Outlander EP gave fans a glimpse of her ideal finale for the couple, and it’s sunnier than you might expect.

EP Maril Davis reveals where she wants Jamie and Claire to end up

The seventh season of Outlander just reached its mid-season climax, leaving fans in another prolonged Droughtlander. And with Hollywood still under strike, there is no telling when the cast and crew of Outlander will return to action.

Luckily, Davis offered some relief during the hiatus. Speaking to Radio Times, the executive producer talked about the future of the series’ beloved characters, Jamie and Claire Fraser.

While aspects of the Outlander world still hold their enigmatic allure, Davis shared some personal visions for how the story might conclude. One such vision includes relocating the main characters to a sun-drenched paradise.

“I keep saying I’d love to see them in Hawaii because I’d like to go there and see them on a beach somewhere sipping piña coladas. I just want peace,” Davis shared.

Jamie and Claire soaking up the sun in an idyllic tropical location is great for the imagination. It also entices fans with the idea of a potential spinoff, focusing on the pair living out their days in paradise.

‘Outlander’ Boss talks about Jamie and Claire’s fate heading into the final season

Besides envisioning Jamie and Claire in an island paradise, Davis also offered a more grounded perspective on the duo’s destiny.

Davis mused, “I think we always kind of kid that wherever Jamie and Claire go, trouble follows them, and it would be nice to see them at peace somewhere, wherever that is.”

The Outlander EP added that it would be refreshing to see the couple find tranquility, ideally surrounded by their family.

Judging by the trajectory of previous Outlander seasons, the likelihood of Davis’ peaceful dream becoming a reality appears slim. Nonetheless, it’s uplifting to entertain the notion of a blissful conclusion for the iconic couple.

The seventh season’s mid-point climax showcased Jamie and Claire emerging unscathed from the Second Battle of Saratoga. Accompanied by Young Ian (John Bell), the couple bid farewell to America to find solace back at their Scottish home.

It’s been a considerable time since Jamie and Claire spent time together in Scotland. Their homecoming sets the stage for a compelling narrative when the series resumes for its concluding episodes.

Here’s what fans can look forward to in the final season of ‘Outlander’

For now, devotees of Outlander must exercise patience as they await the unfolding destinies of Jamie and Claire. Yet, this iconic couple isn’t the sole focus heading into the final season.

Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) are also in a precarious situation following the shocking abduction of their son by Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton).

Rob is on a quest for the Spaniard’s hidden treasure in North Carolina, and the couple’s son Jemmy is the key to its whereabouts.

The midseason cliffhanger featured Roger and Buck (Diarmaid Murtagh) stepping back through the mystical stones to chase down Rob and rescue Jemmy.

Ultimately, we can only hope for a happy ending for all of our favorite characters on Outlander.

The show is accessible for streaming on Starz, and those interested can delve into the first nine volumes of Diana Gabaldon’s original literary series.